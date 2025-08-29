Friday, August 29, 2025 | 03:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
DEVIT secures work order from RajCOMP Info Services

DEVIT secures work order from RajCOMP Info Services

Image

Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 3:08 PM IST

Dev Information Technology has secured a significant work order from RajCOMP Info Services, a Government of Rajasthan undertaking. The project, titled Portal Websites, involves the delivery of comprehensive IT/ITeS and software development services. The scope of work includes enhancement of integrated web portals and applications to ensure improved responsiveness and mobile compatibility across Government digital platforms. Key deliverables include development using the Adobe Experience Manager platform along with associated mobile application components.

The total contract value is approximately Rs 1.06 crore, with a projected timeline of twelve months approximately for completion.

As of the date of this communication, Dev Information Technology holds active work orders valued at Rs 50 crore approximately from various Government entities across India.

 

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 9:47 AM IST

