Yes Bank consolidated net profit rises 54.44% in the December 2025 quarter

Yes Bank consolidated net profit rises 54.44% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 17 2026 | 2:31 PM IST

Total Operating Income decline 3.58% to Rs 7552.81 crore

Net profit of Yes Bank rose 54.44% to Rs 956.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 619.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Total Operating Income declined 3.58% to Rs 7552.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 7833.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income7552.817833.00 -4 OPM %60.7962.10 -PBDT1218.19830.30 47 PBT1218.19830.30 47 NP956.55619.38 54

First Published: Jan 17 2026 | 2:31 PM IST

