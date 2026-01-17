Yes Bank consolidated net profit rises 54.44% in the December 2025 quarter
Total Operating Income decline 3.58% to Rs 7552.81 croreNet profit of Yes Bank rose 54.44% to Rs 956.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 619.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Total Operating Income declined 3.58% to Rs 7552.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 7833.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income7552.817833.00 -4 OPM %60.7962.10 -PBDT1218.19830.30 47 PBT1218.19830.30 47 NP956.55619.38 54
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 17 2026 | 2:31 PM IST