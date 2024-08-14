Yuranus Infrastructure standalone net profit declines 54.29% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.53% to Rs 15.21 crore

Net profit of Yuranus Infrastructure declined 54.29% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 5.53% to Rs 15.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 16.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.15.2116.102.375.710.480.940.430.940.320.70