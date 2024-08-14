Yuranus Infrastructure standalone net profit declines 54.29% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.53% to Rs 15.21 croreNet profit of Yuranus Infrastructure declined 54.29% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 5.53% to Rs 15.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 16.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales15.2116.10 -6 OPM %2.375.71 -PBDT0.480.94 -49 PBT0.430.94 -54 NP0.320.70 -54
