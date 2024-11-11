Z F Steering Gear (India) consolidated net profit declines 86.26% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.83% to Rs 111.17 croreNet profit of Z F Steering Gear (India) declined 86.26% to Rs 1.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 12.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 6.83% to Rs 111.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 119.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales111.17119.32 -7 OPM %10.2411.16 -PBDT15.6219.04 -18 PBT5.9310.91 -46 NP1.7212.52 -86
