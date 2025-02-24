Monday, February 24, 2025 | 10:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zaggle Prepaid inks pact with Indus Towers to offer expense management services

Zaggle Prepaid inks pact with Indus Towers to offer expense management services

Image

Last Updated : Feb 24 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services has announced that it has entered into an agreement with Indus Towers to provide employee expense management and benefits services.

According to an exchange filing, the company will offer these services to Indus Towers under the terms of the agreement, which is set to begin on 15th February 2025 and will continue until terminated in accordance with mutually agreed terms.

The official announcement was made on Friday, 21st February 2025, after market hours.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services provides financial technology (fintech) products and services along with prepaid cards and has built a portfolio of software as a service (SaaS), including tax and payroll software, and a broad touchpoint reach.

 

The companys consolidated net profit surged 29.8% to Rs 19.75 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 15.22 crore posted in the previous corresponding quarter. Revenue from operations zoomed 68.9% YoY to Rs 336.89 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

The scrip shed 0.45% to Rs 344.05 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Indices drift lower in early trade; breadth weak

Indices drift lower in early trade; breadth weak

EaseMyTrip's YoloBus and Easy Green Mobility win MP Govt.'s electric buses order

EaseMyTrip's YoloBus and Easy Green Mobility win MP Govt.'s electric buses order

GHCL Textiles slides as CFO, Gaurav V resigns

GHCL Textiles slides as CFO, Gaurav V resigns

Coal India forms joint venture with France's EDF

Coal India forms joint venture with France's EDF

Veranda acquires 40% stake in BB Virtuals and 65% stake in Navkar Digital

Veranda acquires 40% stake in BB Virtuals and 65% stake in Navkar Digital

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 24 2025 | 10:07 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayOPPO Launches Find N5Manchester City vs Liverpool live Match TimeIndia vs Pakistan Playing 11shami injury NewsInd vs Pak Playing 11
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon