Veranda acquires 40% stake in BB Virtuals and 65% stake in Navkar Digital

Veranda acquires 40% stake in BB Virtuals and 65% stake in Navkar Digital

Last Updated : Feb 24 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
Veranda Learning Solutions has taken a 40.41% stake in BB Publications (BB Virtuals) and acquired 65% stake in Navkar Digital Institute (Navkar Digital). Veranda Learning will acquire an additional 10.59% stake in BB Virtuals by June 2025. The acquisitions amplify Veranda Learning's position as a leader in commerce education across India and the company's commerce vertical is expected to achieve a pro forma EBITDA exceeding Rs 120 crore for FY25.

First Published: Feb 24 2025 | 9:23 AM IST

