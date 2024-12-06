Zaggle spurts on inking pact with Hitachi India, Blink Commerce

Business Standard
Dec 06 2024 | 11:50 AM IST

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services (Zaggle) advanced 2.43% to Rs 512.10 after the company announced that it has entered into agreements with Hitachi India and Blink Commerce. The agreement with Hitachi India entails providing the Zaggle Propel Rewards Solution for a period of 1 year.

Meanwhile, the company announced that it has entered into an agreement with Blink Commerce to provide Blink Commerce with the Zoyer Solution, and the project is expected to be completed within 2 years.

 

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services provides financial technology (fintech) products and services along with prepaid cards and has built a portfolio of software as a service (SaaS), including tax and payroll software, and a broad touchpoint reach.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 167.3% to Rs 20.29 crore on 64.2% rise in net sales to Rs 302.56 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Dec 06 2024 | 10:59 AM IST

