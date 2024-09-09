Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is quoting at Rs 133.98, down 0.33% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 15.34% in last one year as compared to a 24.47% rally in NIFTY and a 14.95% spurt in the Nifty Media index.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 133.98, down 0.33% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.15% on the day, quoting at 24890.1. The Sensex is at 81404.52, up 0.27%.Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd has eased around 1.54% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.56% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2059.9, down 0.63% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 49.91 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 173.49 lakh shares in last one month.