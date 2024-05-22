Business Standard
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd gains for fifth session

Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 1:32 PM IST
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is quoting at Rs 149.7, up 1.42% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 18.42% in last one year as compared to a 22.96% gain in NIFTY and a 11% gain in the Nifty Media.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 149.7, up 1.42% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.14% on the day, quoting at 22561.15. The Sensex is at 74053.66, up 0.14%. Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd has added around 4.28% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is a constituent, has added around 0.85% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1857.35, up 0.62% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 117.57 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 146.56 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 149.95, up 1.39% on the day. Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is down 18.42% in last one year as compared to a 22.96% gain in NIFTY and a 11% gain in the Nifty Media index.
The PE of the stock is 29.12 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 22 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

