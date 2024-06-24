National Fertilizer Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd, CreditAccess Grameen Ltd and C.E. Info Systems Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 June 2024.

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd, CreditAccess Grameen Ltd and C.E. Info Systems Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 June 2024.

National Fertilizer Ltd crashed 7.59% to Rs 130.3 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 23.96 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11.93 lakh shares in the past one month.

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd tumbled 6.85% to Rs 193.25. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 12.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14.85 lakh shares in the past one month.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd lost 4.98% to Rs 45.95. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 119.35 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30.49 lakh shares in the past one month.

CreditAccess Grameen Ltd plummeted 4.48% to Rs 1405.1. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 9218 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15336 shares in the past one month.

C.E. Info Systems Ltd corrected 4.41% to Rs 2421.05. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 56431 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25982 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News