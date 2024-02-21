Zen Tech bags Rs 93-cr order from Defence Ministry

The Hyderabad-based company announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 93 crore from Ministry of Defence, Government of India for tactical training simulators.

Ashok Atluri, chief managing director, Zen Technologies said, The focus on training has historically been on technical training comprising of virtual simulators and live range equipment. Now the inclusion of tactical, force-on-force training simulators in their training augurs well for the armed forces and makes them combat ready at the highest level. This order further confirms a well-balanced approach by the armed forces to both technical and tactical training.

Zen Technologies is engaged in design, development and manufacture of Training Simulators for Police and Para-military Forces, Armed Forces, Security Forces, Government Departments like Transport, Mining, Infrastructure and Civilian market.

The company reported a net profit of Rs 31.67 crore in Q3 FY24, steeply higher than Rs 7.58 crore posted in Q3 FY23. Revenue from operations surged to Rs 98.08 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2023 as against Rs 32.93 crore recorded in Q3 FY23.

The scrip declined 1.18% to Rs 806.95 on the BSE.

