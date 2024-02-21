Palash Securities Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Zee Media Corporation Ltd, Growington Ventures India Ltd, Cambridge Technology Enterprises Ltd and Nectar Lifescience Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 21 February 2024.

Palash Securities Ltd tumbled 9.42% to Rs 126.9 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 12646 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2973 shares in the past one month.

Zee Media Corporation Ltd lost 8.91% to Rs 14.83. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 71.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35.26 lakh shares in the past one month.

Growington Ventures India Ltd crashed 8.09% to Rs 13.86. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 9.58 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11.34 lakh shares in the past one month.

Cambridge Technology Enterprises Ltd plummeted 7.35% to Rs 99.19. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 22775 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 77318 shares in the past one month.

Nectar Lifescience Ltd dropped 6.81% to Rs 41.22. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.27 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.79 lakh shares in the past one month.

