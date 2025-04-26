Saturday, April 26, 2025 | 09:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zensar Technologies consolidated net profit rises 1.79% in the March 2025 quarter

Zensar Technologies consolidated net profit rises 1.79% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Apr 26 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales rise 10.51% to Rs 1358.90 crore

Net profit of Zensar Technologies rose 1.79% to Rs 176.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 173.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.51% to Rs 1358.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1229.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 2.29% to Rs 649.80 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 665.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.73% to Rs 5280.60 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4901.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1358.901229.70 11 5280.604901.90 8 OPM %15.6416.51 -15.4717.78 - PBDT253.60252.30 1 959.601009.60 -5 PBT229.80228.60 1 857.70875.80 -2 NP176.40173.30 2 649.80665.00 -2

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sasken Technologies consolidated net profit declines 35.83% in the March 2025 quarter

Sasken Technologies consolidated net profit declines 35.83% in the March 2025 quarter

Oracle Financial Services Software consolidated net profit rises 14.96% in the March 2025 quarter

Oracle Financial Services Software consolidated net profit rises 14.96% in the March 2025 quarter

Reliance Industries consolidated net profit rises 2.41% in the March 2025 quarter

Reliance Industries consolidated net profit rises 2.41% in the March 2025 quarter

Rossari Biotech standalone net profit rises 23.65% in the March 2025 quarter

Rossari Biotech standalone net profit rises 23.65% in the March 2025 quarter

Force Motors consolidated net profit rises 209.93% in the March 2025 quarter

Force Motors consolidated net profit rises 209.93% in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 26 2025 | 7:32 AM IST

Explore News

RCB vs RR Pitch ReportStocks to Watch TodayRIL Q4 Results 2025Gold Silver Price TodayIndus Waters Treaty SuspendedUP Board Topper List 2025What is India-Pak Shimla AgreementAxis Bank Q4 Result 2025IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon