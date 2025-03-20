Thursday, March 20, 2025 | 01:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zim Labs gets regulatory nod in Portugal for multiple sclerosis treatment drug Dimethyl Fumarate

Zim Labs gets regulatory nod in Portugal for multiple sclerosis treatment drug Dimethyl Fumarate

Image

Last Updated : Mar 20 2025 | 1:52 PM IST

Zim Laboratories said that the Portuguese drug regulator has granted approval for central nervous system (CNS) product Dimethyl Fumarate Modified Release Capsules to its European subsidiary SIA ZIM Laboratories.

This authorization from INFARMED, which is the Portuguese National Authority of Medicines and Health Products, will facilitate faster approvals in other European Union countries as well as the UK and other markets globally resulting in better commercialisation opportunities, the company stated.

Dimethyl Fumarate Modified Release Capsules are indicated for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (MS) and are developed using ZIMs proprietary technology and is bioequivalent to the Innovators product.

 

According to IQVIA, the EU market size for this product in 2023 was approximately $800 million while UK contributed $200 million. Other markets (Ex USA & Japan) contributed $42 million.

ZIM Laboratories Limited (the Company) is a research-driven Pharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures, and supplies differentiated generic products in oral solid dosage forms across key therapeutic segments.

Also Read

Chennai High court, Madras High Court, Madras HC

LIVE news: Madras HC directs ED not to proceed further with Tasmac case

India Russia, India-Russia flag

Russia replaces UAE as the top naphtha supplier to India in 2024-25

Bullish, market, stock market, bonds, trading

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 870 pts higher at 76,320; Nifty tests 23,200; IT, Auto, FMCG gain

Chennai High court, Madras High Court, Madras HC

TASMAC issue: HC directs ED not to proceed further against liquor retailer

Nagpur violence: Curfew continues for third day, 69 people arrested so far

Nagpur violence: Curfew continues for third day, 69 people arrested so far

The company's consolidated net profit declined 16.32% to Rs 4 crore as revenue remained flat at Rs 96.33 crore in in the quarter ended December 2024 as compared with the previous quarter ended December 2023.

The scrip rose 0.27% currently trade at to Rs 85 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Bank of Baroda up for five straight sessions

Bank of Baroda up for five straight sessions

Adani Enterprises enters cables, wires biz through new JV

Adani Enterprises enters cables, wires biz through new JV

Vibhor Steel Tubes Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Vibhor Steel Tubes Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Shipping Corporation of India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Shipping Corporation of India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

GPT Infra rises after emerging L-1 bidder for Rs 481-cr project

GPT Infra rises after emerging L-1 bidder for Rs 481-cr project

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 20 2025 | 12:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayPhysicsWallah IPOLatest News LIVEDelhi Air QualityIPL 2025 Opening CeromonyGate Result 2025 outIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon