Zinka Logistics Solutions consolidated net profit rises 17.54% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 55.81% to Rs 143.61 croreNet profit of Zinka Logistics Solutions rose 17.54% to Rs 33.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 28.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 55.81% to Rs 143.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 92.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales143.6192.17 56 OPM %28.169.07 -PBDT55.0613.76 300 PBT45.746.81 572 NP33.7028.67 18
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content