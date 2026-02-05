Zuari Agro Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 27.23% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 72.81% to Rs 343.70 crore

Net profit of Zuari Agro Chemicals declined 27.23% to Rs 39.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 54.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 72.81% to Rs 343.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1264.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.343.701264.132.709.2236.85127.1732.63101.0039.6854.53

