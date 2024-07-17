Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Zydus enters into non-exclusive patent licensing agreement with Takeda

Image

Last Updated : Jul 17 2024 | 4:05 PM IST
For marketing Vault? in India
Zydus Lifesciences has entered into a non-exclusive patent licensing agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to market the novel Potassium Competitive Acid Blocker (P-CAB) Vonoprazan in India. The drug will be marketed under the brand name of Vault in India.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Under the terms of this agreement, Zydus will be marketing the drug in India. Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) is quite prevalent condition affecting patients in India. The pooled prevalence of GERD in the Indian population is 15.6 % as per study published in Indian Journal of Gastroenterology, 2021, citing age, body mass index (BMI), diet, tea/coffee intake, tobacco, and alcohol consumption as risk factors.
Zydus is a pioneer in providing innovative treatment options to manage GERD like Pantodac (Pantoprazole), Happi (Rabeprazole), and Ocid (Omeprazole). Zydus was the first company to introduce Pantoprazole in India in 1999. The launch of Vault (Vonoprazan) will provide clinicians a novel treatment option to manage GERD and other acid peptic disorders for the Indian population.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Paris Olympics India full schedule 2024

Paris Olympics 2024 full schedule, Games list, timings, live streaming

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi CM

LIVE: Delhi HC reserves order on Kejriwal's plea seeking bail in liquor policy case lodged by CBI

elections

UP dy CM's cryptic post sparks speculation amid BJP's internal struggles

Hawai Chappal sold for 1 lakh in Saudi Arabia

Viral video: Hawai Chappal sold for 1 lakh in Saudi Arabia, netizens react

Made By Google, Pixel 9

Pixel 9 series: Google may introduce new camera sensors across all models

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 17 2024 | 3:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market HolidayStocks to Watch TodayMuharram 2024 QuotesDoda Terror AttackLatest News LIVEStock market strategyGold-Silver Price TodayDevshayani Ekadashi 2024Silver Trading Strategy TodayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon