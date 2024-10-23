Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zydus Life rises on in-principle approval from WHO for typhoid vaccine

Zydus Life rises on in-principle approval from WHO for typhoid vaccine

Image

Last Updated : Oct 23 2024 | 4:17 PM IST

Zydus Lifesciences advanced 1.71% to Rs 1,005.05 after the company received in principle acceptability from World Health Organisation (WHO) for its ZyVac TCV vaccine.

ZyVac TCV is now eligible for purchase by United Nations (UN) agencies. It is indigenously developed and manufactured at the Zydus Biotech Park, Ahmedabad.

ZyVac TCV is indicated for active immunization against Salmonella typhi infection in the age group of 6 months to 65 years. This prequalification for ZyVac TCV makes it eligible to be part of UN agencies procurement programme.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Annually over 150 million doses of the typhoid conjugate vaccine is procured by UN agencies to prevent this infectious disease in geographies where it is most prevalent, such as India, Africa and Southeast Asia.

 

Typhoid fever is systemic febrile illness caused by ingestion of the bacterium Salmonella enterica serovar typhi (S. typhi) through contaminated water and food. In South Asian region, India alone contributes for 75% of incidence and mortality due to typhoid fever.

According to data from GAVI (the Vaccine Alliance), the disease accounts for an estimated 11 to 21 million cases globally each year, with between 117,000 and 161,000 deaths attributed to the disease each year.

Zydus Lifesciences is a discovery-driven, global life sciences company that discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets a broad range of healthcare therapies.

More From This Section

NMDC announces prices of iron ore

NMDC announces prices of iron ore

GFCL EV Products raises Rs 1,000 cr for its capex requirements

GFCL EV Products raises Rs 1,000 cr for its capex requirements

Market declines for 3rd day; Nifty settles below 24,450; Pharma shares rally

Market declines for 3rd day; Nifty settles below 24,450; Pharma shares rally

Summit Securities consolidated net profit rises 96.11% in the September 2024 quarter

Summit Securities consolidated net profit rises 96.11% in the September 2024 quarter

TVS Motor Company consolidated net profit rises 45.08% in the September 2024 quarter

TVS Motor Company consolidated net profit rises 45.08% in the September 2024 quarter

The pharma companys consolidated net profit surged 30.64% to Rs 1,419.9 crore on 20.77% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 6,207.5 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Sri Kartarpur Sahib Corridor

Kartarpur corridor pact renewed: What is it and what's behind the timing?

Babita Phogat

Dangal made Rs 2000 crore but my family got only Rs 1 crore: Babita Phogat

Hyundai IPO listing

Analysts' bullish calls offset Hyundai Motor India weak debut; stock up 6%

Modi, Narendra Modi, Vladimir Putin, putin, Xi Jinping, Jinping, China President

LIVE: We support dialogue and diplomacy, not war, says PM Modi at Brics summit

India vs Germany

India vs Germany Hockey LIVE SCORE UPDATES: India 0 | 2 Germany in 3rd quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 23 2024 | 2:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayCyclone DanaIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon