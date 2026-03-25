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Home / Markets / Commodities / Brent tactically bullish, structurally volatile in short-term, says analyst

Brent tactically bullish, structurally volatile in short-term, says analyst

Mohammed Imran, research analyst at Mirae Asset Sharekhan, maintains the Q2 2026 Brent target of $110/bbl and WTI at $100

Crude oil outlook

(Photo: Bloomberg)

Mohammed Imran Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2026 | 1:20 PM IST

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Oil at a crossroads: diplomacy, deployment, and the Hormuz Gambit

The Trump administration delivered a 15-point ceasefire framework to Tehran via Pakistani intermediaries this week — a diplomatic overture that surprised Israeli officials and rattled a market already reeling from the most severe oil supply disruption since the 1970s. The plan is real, but its significance may be less about peace and more about positioning. 
 
With the Pentagon simultaneously deploying 1,000 troops from the 82nd Airborne and two Marine Expeditionary Units — adding 5,000 Marines to the 50,000 American personnel already in-theatre — what we are watching is textbook "maximum flexibility" doctrine: extend a hand while cocking the other fist.
 
 
The reported terms are sweeping. Iran must dismantle existing nuclear capabilities, permanently halt uranium enrichment, and guarantee free passage through the Strait of Hormuz — the 21-mile chokepoint through which roughly 20 per cent of global oil normally flows. In return, Tehran would receive full sanctions relief and civilian nuclear assistance at Bushehr. Iran has publicly denied any negotiations are underway. That divergence alone tells us the probability-weighted path to de-escalation remains narrow. 
 
We believe that if Hormuz flows remain at 5 per cent of normal through April 10, prices are likely to trend higher. Should disruptions extend to 10 weeks, daily Brent prices will likely exceed their 2008 record.
 
The market's temporary relief — WTI fell 10 per cent to $88.13 after Trump announced a five-day halt on strikes against Iranian energy infrastructure — reflects hope, not resolution. 

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Mkts rebound as US pauses Iran strikes; gains capped as oil recoups losses

 
The Strait remains effectively closed. Insurance withdrawal has done what a physical blockade could not: tanker transits fell from avg. of 77 to per day to four on the first Sunday of conflict, and most of those were Iranian flagged. Some 200 crude and product tankers remain stranded in the Gulf, according to Lloyd's List. Saudi Arabia is diverting production via the East-West pipeline to Yanbu; the UAE is routing barrels through Fujairah. Combined alternative capacity covers only a fraction of the 20 mb/d normally flowing through the strait.
 
The GCC supply shock is not an abstraction. The IEA estimates crude production has been curtailed by at least 8 mb/d — with condensates and NGLs adding another 2 mb/d — as storage fills faster than export routes can clear. That is a supply hole roughly equal to the entire output of Russia. Even in a swift ceasefire scenario, restarting production, clearing insurance markets, and normalising tanker flows will take weeks. The "supply lost" is not recoverable on a short timeline.
 
On inflation, the arithmetic is uncomfortable, and we have revised the 2026 US Core CPI to stick above 4 per cent in the next six months in a sustained $110 scenario — a level that would likely force the Federal Reserve to defer any rate cuts well into 2027. Which brings us to the most consequential and least discussed variable: the possibility of a US ground operation. Reports confirm Delta Force and Navy SEAL elements have been staging near Iranian military installations. The 82nd Airborne — trained specifically to parachute into contested territory and seize airfields — does not deploy for embassy security. Media reports suggest the deployment of 3,000 such soldiers.  A targeted ground raid on IRGC command nodes or nuclear facilities near the coast could theoretically compress the war's timeline — but it would also risk a retaliatory strike on Gulf energy infrastructure that could push Brent beyond its 2008 record of $147.
 
Iran's partial goodwill gesture — permitting "non-hostile vessels" through Hormuz — arrived hours after the ceasefire plan was submitted. Trump called it "a very big present." Markets read it as a signal. We read it as a tactical pause, not a structural shift. Tehran has denied formal negotiations. The Iranian parliament has vowed to continue fighting, and the IRGC has a documented history of escalating precisely when diplomatic language softens.

Short-term outlook — tactically bullish, structurally volatile

We maintain our Q2 2026 Brent target of $110/bbl and WTI at $100. The five-day strike pause is a de-escalation signal, not a resolution. Hormuz remains functionally closed, GCC production is 8–10 mb/d below pre-war levels, and US special operations posture is offensive, not defensive. The dominant scenario remains a prolonged conflict with partial Hormuz reopening, supporting WTI oil above $95.
 
(Disclaimer: This article is by Mohammed Imran, research analyst, Mirae Asset Sharekhan. Views expressed are his own.)
 

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First Published: Mar 25 2026 | 1:19 PM IST

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