Sensex jumps 1,372 points as US pauses Iran strike plan, oil caps gains
Indian equities rallied after the US delayed strikes on Iran, but gains were capped by elevated oil prices and continued uncertainty around the conflict
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A day earlier, the Sensex had closed at its lowest level since June 2024, while the Nifty had ended at its lowest close since April 2025.
Other Asian markets also trimmed gains, while most European benchmarks were in the red amid uncertainty over a resolution to the Iran conflict.
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Overnight, Iran launched missile and drone strikes on Israeli cities, including Tel Aviv, and targeted US bases in the Middle East. In response, Israel struck western and central Iran, including Tehran. Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said operations would continue at full intensity. A media report also suggested that US allies in the Persian Gulf may join the campaign against Iran.
Brent crude climbed back above $100 per barrel during the day as optimism around de-escalation faded. Elevated oil prices risk fuelling inflation, straining global growth, and potentially prompting central banks to maintain a tighter monetary stance. Investors also remain wary of the broader economic fallout from the conflict, even if tensions ease in the near term.
“The West Asia conflict is entering a more precarious phase, despite recent signals of potential de-escalation. Attacks on energy infrastructure have heightened the risk of sustained supply disruptions. India faces an adverse terms-of-trade shock from rising energy prices, given its dependence on the region and limited strategic reserves. A prolonged conflict raises the risk of global stagflation and heightened volatility, with implications for India’s exports, remittances and capital flows,” said Seshadri Sen, head of research, Emkay Global.
“As a net importer of oil and other key energy commodities, India faces twin pressures of a wider current account deficit and weaker capital inflows amid high prices and supply disruptions. Inflationary pressures are also likely to build as costs adjust,” said Radhika Rao, senior economist, DBS Bank.
Market breadth was positive, with 2,949 stocks advancing and 1,319 declining. All but three Sensex constituents ended higher. HDFC Bank rose 3 per cent, contributing 276 points to the Sensex’s gains. Larsen & Toubro and IndiGo, among the worst-hit stocks in recent sessions, gained 5 per cent each. The Nifty Smallcap 100 and Nifty Midcap 100 indices rose 2.6 per cent each, while all sectoral indices closed in the green.
Foreign portfolio investors were sellers to the tune of Rs 8,010 crore, while domestic institutions were net buyers to the tune of Rs 5,867 crore.
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First Published: Mar 24 2026 | 6:50 PM IST