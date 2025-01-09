Business Standard

Gold surges by Rs 10, silver down Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 78,830

The price of 22-carat gold also declined by Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 72,140

The price of 22-carat gold also rose by Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 72,260. | Representational

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2025 | 7:46 AM IST

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold surged by Rs 10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 78,830 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell by Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 92,400.
 
The price of 22-carat gold also rose by Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 72,260.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata, Chennai, and Hyderabad at Rs 78,830.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 78,980.
 
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, at Rs 72,260.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 72,410.
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with prices in Bengaluru, and Kolkata at Rs 92,400. 
 
In Mumbai as well, the price of one kilogram of silver stood at Rs 92,400.
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 92,900.
 
US gold prices were subdued on Thursday as rising yields and a stronger US dollar weighed, while investors awaited US data for clarity on the Federal Reserve's interest rate stance for 2025.
 
Spot gold eased 0.1 per cent to $2,659.27 per ounce, as of 0038 GMT. US gold futures rose 0.2 per cent to $2,677.10.
 
Spot silver shed 0.3 per cent to $30.03 per ounce, platinum dropped 0.5 per cent to $951.34 and palladium dipped 0.5 per cent to $924.
 
(With inputs from Reuters)
 

First Published: Jan 09 2025 | 7:45 AM IST

