Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,50,940; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹2,49,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Saturday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,50,940, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,49,900.

The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,38,360.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,50,940 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and ₹1,51,100 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,51,090.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,38,360, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,38,510 in Chennai.

ALSO READ: Carrying gold or extra gadgets into India? What new baggage rules allow In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,38,510.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,49,900.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,54,900.

US gold prices dropped sharply, pulling back from two-week highs, as oil prices surged after President Donald Trump ​vowed continued attacks on Iran, fuelling inflation concerns and ​reducing US rate-cut bets.

Spot gold was down 3 per cent at $4,612.54 per ounce at ‌1131 GMT, while US gold futures were down 3.6 per cent to $4,637.70.

In other metals, spot silver was down 5.8 per cent to $70.80, having earlier dropped over 7 per cent, platinum fell 2.3 per cent to $1,918.60 and palladium ‌shed 0.9 per cent to $1,459.31.

(with inputs from Reuters)