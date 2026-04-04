Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,50,940; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹2,49,900
The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,38,360
BS Web Team New Delhi
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Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Saturday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,50,940, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,49,900.
The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,38,360.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,50,940 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and ₹1,51,100 in Chennai.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,51,090.
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In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,38,360, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,38,510 in Chennai.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,38,510.
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,49,900.
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,54,900.
US gold prices dropped sharply, pulling back from two-week highs, as oil prices surged after President Donald Trump vowed continued attacks on Iran, fuelling inflation concerns and reducing US rate-cut bets.
Spot gold was down 3 per cent at $4,612.54 per ounce at 1131 GMT, while US gold futures were down 3.6 per cent to $4,637.70.
In other metals, spot silver was down 5.8 per cent to $70.80, having earlier dropped over 7 per cent, platinum fell 2.3 per cent to $1,918.60 and palladium shed 0.9 per cent to $1,459.31.
(with inputs from Reuters)
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First Published: Apr 04 2026 | 9:42 AM IST