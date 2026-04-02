Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,52,960; silver up ₹100, trades at ₹2,55,100

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,52,960, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,55,100.

The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,40,210.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,52,960 in Mumbai, Kolkata, and ₹1,53,280 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,53,110.

ALSO READ: Gold loans boom, first-time borrowers add push to credit growth: Report In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,40,210, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,40,510 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,40,360.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,55,100.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,65,100.

US gold prices climbed to a two-week high on Thursday, supported by a weaker dollar and signs of West Asia war de-escalation that may ease inflation pressures, with markets awaiting comments from US President Donald Trump.

Spot gold was up 0.7 per cent at $4,790.29 per ounce by 0034 GMT, the highest level since March 19. US gold futures edged 0.1 per cent higher to $4,816.10.

Spot silver rose 0.7 per cent to $75.62, platinum gained 0.4 per cent to $1,970.60 and palladium added 0.3 per cent to $1,476.75.

(with inputs from Reuters)