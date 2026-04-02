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Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,52,960; silver up ₹100, trades at ₹2,55,100

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,52,960; silver up ₹100, trades at ₹2,55,100

The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,40,210

Gold prices

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,53,110.

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2026 | 7:52 AM IST

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Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,52,960, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,55,100.
 
The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,40,210. 
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,52,960 in Mumbai, Kolkata, and ₹1,53,280 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,53,110.
  
 

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In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,40,210, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,40,510 in Chennai. 
                
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,40,360.
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,55,100. 
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,65,100.
 
US gold prices climbed to a two-week high on Thursday, supported by a weaker dollar and signs of West Asia war de-escalation that may ease inflation pressures, with markets awaiting comments from US President Donald Trump.
 
Spot gold was up 0.7 per cent at $4,790.29 per ounce by 0034 GMT, the highest level since March 19. US gold futures edged 0.1 per cent higher to $4,816.10.
 
Spot silver rose 0.7 per cent to $75.62, platinum gained 0.4 per cent to $1,970.60 and palladium added 0.3 per cent to $1,476.75.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)

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Topics : Gold Prices gold silver prices gold and silver prices Silver Prices

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First Published: Apr 02 2026 | 7:52 AM IST

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