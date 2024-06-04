Gold price slips Rs 10 to Rs 72,100, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 92,700

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 72,100.

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold dipped Rs 10 in early trade on Tuesday with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 72,100, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 92,700.

The price of 22-carat gold fell Rs 10, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 66,090.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 72,100.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 72,250, Rs 72,100, and Rs 72,710, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 66,090.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 66,240, Rs 66,090, and Rs 66,650, respectively.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with the silver price in Mumbai and Kolkata at Rs 92,700.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 97,200.

US gold prices were flat in early Asian trading on Tuesday after a sharp gain in the previous session, as investors strapped in for US economic data due later in the week that could offer more clues to the Federal Reserve's interest rate path.

Spot gold was unchanged at $2,347.48 per ounce, as of 0124 GMT, after a 1 per cent gain on Monday. US gold futures edged down 0.1 per cent to $2,367.70.

Spot silver fell 0.4 per cent to $30.63 per ounce, platinum was up 0.7 per cent at $1,018.35 and palladium gained 1.3 per cent to $929.38.