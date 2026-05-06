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Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,49,170; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹2,54,900

Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,49,170; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹2,54,900

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,36,740

gold, gold prices, gold silver prices

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,49,220 | Image: Adobe Stock

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 06 2026 | 7:37 AM IST

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Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,49,170, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,54,900. 
 
The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,36,740. 
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,49,170 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and ₹1,50,760 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,49,220.
 
  

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In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,36,740, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,38,190 in Chennai. 
                  
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,36,890.  
       
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,54,900. 
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,64,900. 
 
US gold prices rose more than 1 per cent on Wednesday, buoyed by a weaker dollar, while lower oil prices eased inflation fears on hopes of a peace deal between the US and Iran.
 
Spot gold was up 1.3 per cent at $4,617.19 per ounce, as of 0100 GMT. US gold futures for June delivery rose 1.4 per cent to $4,631.30.
 
Spot silver rose 2.4 per cent to $74.60 per ounce, platinum gained 1.3 per cent to $1,977.25, and palladium was up 1.1 per cent at $1,502.
 
(with inputs from Reuters) 

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First Published: May 06 2026 | 7:37 AM IST

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