Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,49,170; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹2,54,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,49,170, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,54,900.

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,36,740.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,49,170 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and ₹1,50,760 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,49,220.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,36,740, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,38,190 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,36,890.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,54,900.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,64,900.

US gold prices rose more than 1 per cent on Wednesday, buoyed by a weaker dollar, while lower oil prices eased inflation fears on hopes of a peace deal between the US and Iran.

Spot gold was up 1.3 per cent at $4,617.19 per ounce, as of 0100 GMT. US gold futures for June delivery rose 1.4 per cent to $4,631.30.

Spot silver rose 2.4 per cent to $74.60 per ounce, platinum gained 1.3 per cent to $1,977.25, and palladium was up 1.1 per cent at $1,502.

(with inputs from Reuters)