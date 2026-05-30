Gold prices rise ₹10 to ₹1,57,650; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹2,80,100
The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,44,510
BS Web Team New Delhi
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Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Saturday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,57,650, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also climbed up by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,80,100.
The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,44,510.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,57,650 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and ₹1,59,290 in Chennai.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,57,800.
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In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,44,510, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹₹1,46,010 in Chennai.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,44,660.
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,80,100.
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,90,100.
US gold rose for a second straight session after news the US and Iran may have agreed to extend their ceasefire, though prices were still headed for a monthly decline as inflation concerns and expectations of higher interest rates weighed.
Spot gold was up 0.6 per cent to $4,519.64 per ounce at 8:52 a.m. EDT (1252 GMT). Prices fell to a two-month low of $4,365.76 on Thursday, but closed higher.
US gold futures for August delivery rose 0.4 per cent to $4,550.00.
Spot silver rose 0.7 per cent to $76.17 per ounce, platinum gained 0.2 per cent to $1,926.18, and palladium rose 0.9 per cent to $1,380.94.
Elsewhere, gold demand in India remained subdued due to higher prices and import duties, while premiums in top consumer China narrowed amid cautious sentiment. [GOL/AS]
Spot silver fell 0.2 per cent to $75.51 per ounce and was headed for monthly gain, while platinum steadied at $1,923.55. Palladium gained 0.6 per cent to $1,375.57, but was down more than 9 per cent for the month.
(with inputs from Reuters)
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First Published: May 30 2026 | 8:03 AM IST