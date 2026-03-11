Iran war boosts gold, silver appeal; Tata MF advises staggered buying

Gold, silver investment strategy

The simmering geopolitical tensions in West Asia following the US-Iran conflict build a case for taking strategic exposure to precious metals, said analysts at Tata Mutual Fund.

Investors, they recommended, could adopt a staggered accumulation strategy in both gold and silver at this juncture.

The evolving conflict involving Iran and the US-Israel alliance has increased global market uncertainty, which supports investment thesis for safe-haven assets such as gold and, to some extent, silver, the fund house said in its latest report.

"Gold and silver prices have risen, albeit amid volatile moves, following tensions in the Middle East... Current geo-economic factors, combined with structural and cyclical fundamental factors, may support gold and silver prices," Tata Mutual Fund said in its report.

Investors, the report added, should view any short-term decline in gold and silver prices as an opportunity to build exposure. "Any decline in prices over a dollar rally or ease in tensions provides opportunity to accumulate or invest in precious metals," the report noted.

Long-term outlook for gold remains strong

Sharing its House views on Gold, Tata Mutual Fund said several structural factors continue to underpin the long-term bullish outlook for the yellow metal despite periodic corrections.

The disruption in key trade route and rally in oil prices, Tata MF said, may push inflation higher in global economies. Further, the uncertainty over regional stability may rise if the current conflict between Iran and US-Israel widens and lasts longer than expected with involvement of other regional groups.

"These factors are strengthening the role of gold as a portfolio hedge," it said.

Additionally, sustained demand from central banks is acting as a key driver of long-term prices.

"Central banks across the globe have almost doubled their gold purchases in the last 10 years," the report said, citing data from the World Gold Council.

From little less than 400 tonnes of gold reserves in 2010, global central banks held reserves of over 800 tonnes at the end of 2025.

Another supportive factor, Tata MF said, is the limited supply growth in the gold market.

"Structural supply constraints, combined with diversification of reserves away from fiat currencies by central banks, are expected to support prices over the medium term," it said.

As a result, Tata Mutual Fund said investors should consider maintaining a strategic allocation to gold in their portfolios for long-term stability and risk diversification.

Silver offers growth potential but remains volatile

While gold remains the primary safe-haven asset, the fund house believes silver also offers attractive opportunities, though with higher volatility.

Though silver prices have witnessed volatile moves post tensions in West Asia, the fund house said silver’s outlook is closely tied to industrial demand trends.

"Silver is a developing growth story, and the trend is highly dependent on broad recovery in industrial demand," it said.

Given this dynamic, the asset manager recommends a staggered investment approach in silver.

"One can look for a staggered approach to invest in the medium term to long term considering the volatile nature of the commodity," the report said.

Silver's dual nature as both a precious metal and an industrial commodity could provide additional upside if global economic activity strengthens, particularly in sectors such as electronics, solar energy, and advanced manufacturing.

Over ~60 per cent of silver demand is used in industrial usage. Rising investment and industrial demand from China, Tata MF said, will likely keep prices at elevated levels. "Silver has entered its sixth consecutive year of supply deficit, which is a big boost for overall market sentiment," it added.

Overall, Tata Mutual Fund suggests investors maintain exposure to both precious metals as geopolitical risks persist. The fund house believes the Iran-related conflict could widen or prolong uncertainty in global markets, reinforcing demand for defensive assets.

============ Disclaimer: View and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.