Gold slips Rs 10, silver down Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 70,850

The price of 22-carat gold also slipped Rs 10, with the yellow metal trading at Rs 64,940

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 70,850.

BS Web Team
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2024 | 7:53 AM IST

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold slipped Rs 10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 70,850, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined by Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 87,900.

The price of 22-carat gold also slipped Rs 10, with the yellow metal trading at Rs 64,940.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 70,850.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 71,000, Rs 70,850, and Rs 71,450, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 64,940.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 65,090, Rs 64,940, and Rs 65,490, respectively.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with the silver price in Mumbai and Kolkata at Rs 87,900.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 92,400.

US Gold prices were flat in early Asian trade on Wednesday, with investors awaiting US economic data that could influence the Federal Reserve's rate-cut timeline.

Spot gold was little changed at $2,409.66 per ounce, as of 0032 GMT. US gold futures ticked 0.1 per cent higher to $2,410.50.

Spot silver steadied at $29.21 per ounce, platinum fell 0.3 per cent to $940.41 and palladium was flat at $925.50.

(with inputs from Reuters)

First Published: Jul 24 2024 | 7:53 AM IST

