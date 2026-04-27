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Home / Markets / Commodities / Oil prices jump nearly 2% amid stalled peace talks between US, Iran

Oil prices jump nearly 2% amid stalled peace talks between US, Iran

Brent crude futures rose $2.16, ‌or 2.05%, to $107.49 a barrel by 2346 GMT, the highest since April 7, and US West Texas Intermediate was at $96.17 a barrel, up $1.77, or 1.88%

Crude Oil, oil imports, Oil tankers

Last week, Brent and WTI gained nearly 17 per cent and 13 per cent, respectively, the biggest weekly gains since the start of the war

Reuters Singapore
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2026 | 6:38 AM IST

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Oil prices extended gains on Monday, rising nearly 2 per cent as peace talks between the US and ​Iran stalled while shipments through the Strait of Hormuz ​remained limited, keeping global oil supplies tight.

Brent crude futures rose $2.16, ‌or 2.05 per cent, to $107.49 a barrel by 2346 GMT, the highest since April 7, and US West Texas Intermediate was at $96.17 a barrel, up $1.77, or 1.88 per cent.

Last week, Brent and WTI gained nearly 17 per cent and 13 per cent, respectively, the biggest weekly gains since the start of the war.

Hopes of reviving peace efforts receded during the weekend when U.S. President Donald Trump scrapped a planned trip to Islamabad by his envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, even as Iranian Foreign ‌Minister Abbas Araqchi arrived In Pakistan.

 

"This move puts the ball squarely back in Iran's court, and the clock is now ticking loudly," IG market analyst Tony Sycamore said in a note, adding that Tehran may be forced to shut production at its aging oil fields when it runs out of storage capacity.

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Tehran has largely closed the strait ​while Washington has imposed a blockade of Iran's ports. Traffic through the Strait of Hormuz ‌remained limited, with just one oil products tanker entering the Gulf on Sunday, shipping data from Kpler showed.

Goldman Sachs raised its oil ​price ‌forecasts for the fourth quarter to $90 a barrel for Brent crude and $83 for ‌WTI citing reduced output from the West Asia.

"The economic risks are larger than our crude base case alone suggests because of the net ‌upside ​risks to oil ​prices, unusually high refined product prices, products shortages risks, and the unprecedented scale of the shock," GS analysts led by Daan ‌Struyven said ​in an April 26 note. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Israel Iran Conflict US-Iran tensions US Iran tensions Oil prices jump Crude Oil Prices Globlal crude oil prices

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First Published: Apr 27 2026 | 6:38 AM IST

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