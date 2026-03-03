Tuesday, March 03, 2026 | 08:28 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,70,500; silver rises ₹100, trades at ₹3,15,100

Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,70,500; silver rises ₹100, trades at ₹3,15,100

The price of 22-carat gold fell by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,56,290

gold, gold prices, gold silver prices

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,70,650. Image Credit: Bloomberg

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 03 2026 | 8:24 AM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell by ₹10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,70,500, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹3,15,100.
 
The price of 22-carat gold fell by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,56,290. 
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,70,500 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,70,830 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,70,650.
 
  

Also Read

Gold and silver

Gold, Silver ETFs soar as safe haven assets gain on West Asia concerns

gold

Gold surges over 1%, climbs above $5,300 as strikes on Iran rattle markets

Gold and silver

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,73,090; silver falls ₹100, trades at ₹2,94,900

HARSHA UPADHYAYA, chief investment officer, equity, Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund (MF)

Equities remain core for long-term wealth creation: Harsha Upadhyaya

Gold and silver

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,61,580; silver falls ₹100, trades at ₹2,84,900

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,56,290, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,56,590 in Chennai.
              
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,56,440. 
                     
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹3,15,100. 
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹3,14,900.
 
Safe-haven gold rose on Monday in response to concerns of a prolonged conflict in the West Asia following US and Israeli strikes against Iran.
 
US spot gold ​was up 0.4 per cent at $5,297.31 an ounce by 1831 GMT, having pared some ​gains as profit-taking set in after the metal rose more than 2 per cent earlier in ‌the session. Prices hit a record of $5,594.82 on January 29.
 
US gold futures settled 1.2 per cent higher at $5,311.60
 
Among other metals, spot silver fell 5.7 per cent to $88.46 an ounce after touching its highest since January 30.
 
Spot platinum fell 2.7 per cent to $2,300.50 ‌while palladium lost 0.9 per cent ​to $1,770.66.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)

More From This Section

gold

Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,61,010; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹2,84,900

gold

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,61,900, silver price falls ₹100 to ₹2,84,900

Crude oil price prediction

Will Brent crude oil price stay above $70 in 2026? Analyst shares outlook

gold, gold prices, traders

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,61,790, silver price falls ₹100 to ₹2,84,900

gold

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,61,360; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹3,00,100

Topics : Gold Prices gold silver prices gold and silver prices Silver Prices

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 03 2026 | 8:24 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayStocks to Watch TodayiPhone 17e PriceStocks to buy todayUS Advisory for Americans in Middle EastGold and Silver Rate todayHoli Holiday 2026West Asia ConflictIMD Weather UpdateM4 iPad Air