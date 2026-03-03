Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,70,500; silver rises ₹100, trades at ₹3,15,100
The price of 22-carat gold fell by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,56,290
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell by ₹10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,70,500, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹3,15,100.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,70,500 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,70,830 in Chennai.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,70,650.
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,56,290, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,56,590 in Chennai.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,56,440.
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹3,15,100.
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹3,14,900.
Safe-haven gold rose on Monday in response to concerns of a prolonged conflict in the West Asia following US and Israeli strikes against Iran.
US spot gold was up 0.4 per cent at $5,297.31 an ounce by 1831 GMT, having pared some gains as profit-taking set in after the metal rose more than 2 per cent earlier in the session. Prices hit a record of $5,594.82 on January 29.
US gold futures settled 1.2 per cent higher at $5,311.60
Among other metals, spot silver fell 5.7 per cent to $88.46 an ounce after touching its highest since January 30.
Spot platinum fell 2.7 per cent to $2,300.50 while palladium lost 0.9 per cent to $1,770.66.
(with inputs from Reuters)
First Published: Mar 03 2026 | 8:24 AM IST