Gold rises as uncertainties around Trump tariffs fuel safe haven flows

Gold rises as uncertainties around Trump tariffs fuel safe haven flows

With uncertainty surrounding the global economy and the broader geopolitical landscape in the Trump 2.0 era, gold is set to remain a natural beneficiary of risk-off flows and central bank buying

Gold, Gold price, Gold rate

Gold continues to benefit from the uncertainty surrounding the US government's tariff policy. | Photo Credit: Bloomberg

Reuters
Last Updated : Feb 18 2025 | 5:36 PM IST

Gold prices rose for a second straight session on Tuesday, but traded below the recent all-time highs, as uncertainty around US President Donald Trump's tariff plans continued to fuel economic growth concerns and safe haven flows into bullion.

Spot gold gained 0.6 per cent at $2,913.79 an ounce as of 0714 GMT. It hit a record high of $2,942.70 last week.  ALSO READ: Gold prices rise Rs 300 to Rs 88,500 per 10 gm, silver climbs Rs 800

US gold futures added 0.9 per cent to $2,925.50.

"Trump's disruptive modus operandi, aggressive rhetoric and tariffs - whether actual or threatened - could unravel global trade and intricate supply chains," said Nikos Tzabouras, senior financial writer at trading platform Tradu.

 

"With uncertainty surrounding the global economy and the broader geopolitical landscape in the Trump 2.0 era, gold is set to remain a natural beneficiary of risk-off flows and central bank buying."

Since taking office last month, Trump has swiftly redrawn the global trade battlefield with a series of tariffs, while plans are already in motion for sweeping reciprocal tariffs, aimed squarely at any nation that taxes US products.

"Gold continues to benefit from the uncertainty surrounding the US government's tariff policy. Central bank buying should also continue to provide support, even if there is no new data on this," Commerzbank analysts said in a note.

The market's focus has now shifted to the US Federal Reserve's January meeting minutes due on Wednesday for clues into the central bank's interest rate trajectory.

"Price gains are also supported by growing expectations that the Fed will cut rates in 2025 - a sentiment that gained further traction among traders after last week's disappointing US retail sales figures," Ricardo Evangelista, senior analyst at brokerage firm ActivTrades, said.

Bullion benefits from geopolitical and economic uncertainties, as well as rising price pressures, but higher interest rates diminish the asset's allure.

Spot silver fell 0.9 per cent to $32.50 an ounce. Platinum jumped 0.9 per cent to $985.20 and palladium climbed 1.6 per cent to $978.00.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 18 2025 | 5:36 PM IST

