Monday, March 30, 2026 | 07:49 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / Amir Chand IPO allotment today: Step-by-step guide to check status online

Amir Chand IPO allotment today: Step-by-step guide to check status online

Investors who have applied for the Amir Chand IPO can check the share allotment status on the official BSE or NSE websites, or on the website of Kfin Technologies, the registrar for the issue

Amir Chand IPO GMPtoday

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2026 | 7:46 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Amir Chand IPO allotment today: The basis of share allotment of Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar’s initial public offering (Amir Chand IPO) is likely to be finalised today, March 30, 2026.
 
The public offering, valued at around ₹772 crore, received strong demand from investors. Offered at a price band of ₹210–₹212 per share, with a lot size of 70 shares, the issue was subscribed 3.23 times by the end of the subscription period, largely driven by non-institutional investors (NIIs), who oversubscribed their reserved category by 12.71 times.
 
This was followed by retail investors and qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), who oversubscribed their respective categories by 1.36 times and 1.11 times, respectively.
 
 
After bidding for the IPO, the next step is the allotment of shares. Investors who have applied for the Amir Chand IPO can check the share allotment status on the official BSE or NSE websites, or on the website of Kfin Technologies, the registrar for the issue.

How to check Amir Chand IPO allotment status online on BSE – Step-by-Step Guide

 
Step 1: Visit the BSE website

Also Read

Sebi, IPO proceeds, QIP proceeds, monitoring agency, primary market, capital markets regulation

Intellius Recode files draft IPO papers with Sebi, plans to raise ₹117 cr

rentomojo, renting, rent

Rentomojo files draft papers with Sebi for IPO; plans Rs 150-cr fresh issue

ICICI prudential life insurance

ICICI Pru MF reclassifies its thematic advantage FoF; Sebi nod to 6 IPOspremium

L to R Sudip Dasgupta, CFO, CMPDI, Chaudhari Shivraj Singh, Chairman -cum-Managing Director, Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Limited and Mukesh Agarwal, Director, Coal India during the IPO Press Conference in Mumbai on Monday 16th March, 20

Central Mine Planning IPO to list on Mar 30; here's what GMP hints at

Sebi, IPO proceeds, QIP proceeds, monitoring agency, primary market, capital markets regulation

IPO Calendar: No fresh issues next week; CMPDI, Amir Chand listing in focus

Open your web browser and go to: https://www.bseindia.com
 
Step 2: Navigate to the Application Status Check
Click on the ‘Investors’ tab in the top menu bar. From the dropdown menu, select ‘IPO’ and then ‘Application Status Check’.
Alternatively, you can go directly to: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
 
Step 3: Enter the required information
In the ‘Issue Type’ field, select ‘Equity’.
In the ‘Company Name’ field, type ‘Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar’.
Enter either your PAN number or your application number.
 
Step 4: Click ‘Search’
Once you have entered the required details, click the ‘Search’ button.
 
Step 5: View the allotment status
The website will display your allotment status, indicating whether or not you have been allotted shares.
If allotted, you will receive the credit of equivalent shares in your Demat account.

Check Amir Chand IPO allotment status online on registrar’s website – Direct link

Investors can also check the allotment status of the Amir Chand IPO by visiting the official website of Kfin Technologies:

Check Amir Chand IPO allotment status online on NSE

Additionally, investors can check the allotment status on the NSE website by visiting:

Amir Chand IPO GMP 

Ahead of the allotment, the unlisted shares of Amir Chand were commanding a decent premium in the grey market on Monday. Sources tracking grey market activity revealed that the company’s unlisted shares were trading at around ₹215 per share, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹3 per share, or 1.42 per cent over the upper end of the issue price.
 

Amir Chand IPO listing forecast

Shares of Amir Chand are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Thursday, April 2, 2026. The current grey market trends indicate a favourable listing for the company's shares. However, given that grey markets remain unregulated, analysts advise caution and suggest that GMP should not be taken as the sole indicator of listing performance.

More From This Section

IPOs today

War jitters hit IPOs: Powerica, Sai Parenteral lag; Amir Chand bucks trend

Sebi, IPO proceeds, QIP proceeds, monitoring agency, primary market, capital markets regulation

IPO boom turns bust: 75% of FY26 listings below debut levels

jio

Reliance Jio woos investors to sell 8% of individual stakes in IPO

Central Mine Planning IPO Allotment status,

Applied for Central Mine Planning IPO? Here's how to check allotment status

manipal hospitals

Manipal Hospitals files DRHP for over $1 billion IPO, biggest in sectorpremium

Topics : IPO GMP IPO REVIEW IPO listing time IPO allotment IPOs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 30 2026 | 7:46 AM IST

Explore News

RCB vs SRH Live ScoreRCB vs SRH Live StreamingAtanu Chakraborty NewsIPL 2026 SRH Playing 11Upcoming Dividends, Bonus SharesUPTET 2026 RegistrationGold and Silver Rate TodayVivo V70FE Launch DateGovt Cut Excise Duties on Petrol and DieselPersonal Finance