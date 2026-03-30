Amir Chand IPO allotment today: Step-by-step guide to check status online

Amir Chand IPO allotment today: The basis of share allotment of Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar’s The basis of share allotment of Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar’s initial public offering (Amir Chand IPO) is likely to be finalised today, March 30, 2026.

The public offering, valued at around ₹772 crore, received strong demand from investors. Offered at a price band of ₹210–₹212 per share, with a lot size of 70 shares, the issue was subscribed 3.23 times by the end of the subscription period, largely driven by non-institutional investors (NIIs), who oversubscribed their reserved category by 12.71 times.

This was followed by retail investors and qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), who oversubscribed their respective categories by 1.36 times and 1.11 times, respectively.

After bidding for the IPO, the next step is the allotment of shares. Investors who have applied for the Amir Chand IPO can check the share allotment status on the official BSE or NSE websites, or on the website of Kfin Technologies, the registrar for the issue.

How to check Amir Chand IPO allotment status online on BSE – Step-by-Step Guide

Step 1: Visit the BSE website

Open your web browser and go to: https://www.bseindia.com

Step 2: Navigate to the Application Status Check

Click on the ‘Investors’ tab in the top menu bar. From the dropdown menu, select ‘IPO’ and then ‘Application Status Check’.

Alternatively, you can go directly to: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 3: Enter the required information

In the ‘Issue Type’ field, select ‘Equity’.

In the ‘Company Name’ field, type ‘Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar’.

Enter either your PAN number or your application number.

Step 4: Click ‘Search’

Once you have entered the required details, click the ‘Search’ button.

Step 5: View the allotment status

The website will display your allotment status, indicating whether or not you have been allotted shares.

If allotted, you will receive the credit of equivalent shares in your Demat account.

Check Amir Chand IPO allotment status online on registrar’s website – Direct link

Investors can also check the allotment status of the Amir Chand IPO by visiting the official website of Kfin Technologies:

Check Amir Chand IPO allotment status online on NSE

Additionally, investors can check the allotment status on the NSE website by visiting:

Amir Chand IPO GMP

Ahead of the allotment, the unlisted shares of Amir Chand were commanding a decent premium in the grey market on Monday. Sources tracking grey market activity revealed that the company’s unlisted shares were trading at around ₹215 per share, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹3 per share, or 1.42 per cent over the upper end of the issue price.

Amir Chand IPO listing forecast

Shares of Amir Chand are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Thursday, April 2, 2026. The current grey market trends indicate a favourable listing for the company's shares. However, given that grey markets remain unregulated, analysts advise caution and suggest that GMP should not be taken as the sole indicator of listing performance.