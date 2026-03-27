Central Mine Planning IPO to list on Mar 30; here's what GMP hints at

Central Mine Planning IPO listing forecast: Central Mine Planning and Design Institute (CMPDI), a subsidiary of Coal India, is scheduled to make its Dalal Street debut on Monday, March 30, 2026. Early indicators from the grey market suggest a listing with moderate gains.

The company raised ₹1,842.12 crore through its initial public offering (IPO), which comprises an offer for sale (OFS) of 107.1 million equity shares.

According to NSE data, Central Mine IPO received a subdued investor response with an overall subscription of 1.05 times, driven by strong participation from qualified institutional buyers (QIBs). The issue received total bids for 83.71 million equity shares against 79.78 million shares on offer. The portion booked for QIBs was subscribed around 3.48 times. However, the non-institutional investors (NII) and retail investors' portion were booked only 27 per cent and 33 per cent, respectively.

The basis of allotment was finalised on Wednesday, March 25, 2026, and investors are now awaiting the company’s debut on Dalal Street. Ahead of listing, the stock was quoted at around ₹180 in the grey market, reflecting a moderate premium of ₹8 or 4.65 per cent to the issue price of ₹172, according to sources tracking unofficial markets.

If this grey market trend holds, the shares may list near ₹180, suggesting a potential upside of 4-5 per cent for IPO investors. That said, analysts warn that grey market trades are unofficial and unregulated, and the Grey Market Premium (GMP) should not be treated as a reliable indicator of actual listing performance.

Central Mine Planning IPO details

The IPO comprises an OFS of 107.1 million shares worth up to ₹1,842.12 crore. The issue was offered at a price band of ₹163 to ₹172 per share, with a lot size of 80 shares. The public issue was open for subscription from March 20 to March 24, 2026.

Kfin Technologies is the registrar. IDBI Capital Markets & Securities and SBI Capital Markets are the book-running lead managers for the issue.

As the IPO is entirely an offer-for-sale, CMPDI will not receive any proceeds from the issue. All proceeds, after deducting offer-related expenses and applicable taxes, will accrue to the promoter Coal India.