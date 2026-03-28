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Home / Markets / IPO / Rentomojo files draft papers with Sebi for IPO; plans Rs 150-cr fresh issue

Rentomojo files draft papers with Sebi for IPO; plans Rs 150-cr fresh issue

The proposed IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to ₹150 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 2,83,99,567 equity shares by existing shareholders

rentomojo, renting, rent

As of September 30, 2025, the company had over 227,000 live subscribers across 22 cities, supported by a network of 21 warehouses | Image: Rentomojo.com

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2026 | 12:41 PM IST

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Rentomojo Ltd, an online rental and subscription platform for home furniture and appliances, has filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO).

The proposed IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to ₹150 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 2,83,99,567 equity shares by existing shareholders, according to the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) filed on Friday.

The company proposes to utilise the proceeds from the fresh issue towards payment of debt, lease rentals or licence fees for its warehouses and experience stores, and for general corporate purposes.

 

Founded by Geetansh Bamania, the company operates a technology-driven, full-stack direct-to-consumer (D2C) platform offering rental and subscription services for furniture and home appliances across India.

Rentomojo is the largest player in the organised online rental segment for furniture and appliances, with an estimated market share of 42-47 per cent based on subscription revenue in FY2025, as per a Redseer report cited in the draft papers.

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As of September 30, 2025, the company had over 227,000 live subscribers across 22 cities, supported by a network of 21 warehouses.

On the financial front, revenue from operations stood at ₹265.96 crore for the full fiscal year 2025 and profit after tax at ₹43.11 crore for FY2025.

Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors, Axis Capital and IIFL Capital Services are the book-running lead managers to the issue.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : SEBI RentoMojo Renting a car prime office rents IPOs initial public offerings IPOs initial public offerings

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First Published: Mar 28 2026 | 12:41 PM IST

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