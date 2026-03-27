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Home / Markets / IPO / IPO Calendar: No fresh issues next week; CMPDI, Amir Chand listing in focus

IPO Calendar: No fresh issues next week; CMPDI, Amir Chand listing in focus

Central Mine Planning & Design Institute, Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar, Powerica, and Sai Parenteral, are set to debut on the stock exchanges

Sebi, IPO proceeds, QIP proceeds, monitoring agency, primary market, capital markets regulation

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2026 | 1:15 PM IST

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IPO Calendar: Primary market activity is expected to remain muted in the coming week, with no new issues opening for subscription. However, investor focus will shift to listings, as four companies, Central Mine Planning & Design Institute (CMPDI), Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar, Powerica, and Sai Parenteral, are set to debut on the stock exchanges. In the SME segment, activity will remain steady, with five companies scheduled to list on SME platforms.

Key upcoming listings

The initial public offering (IPO) of Central Mine Planning & Design Institute (CMPDI) closed for subscription on Tuesday, March 24, with share allotment finalised on March 25. The company is slated to list on the NSE and BSE on March 30.
 
 
According to NSE data, the issue saw a subdued response, with an overall subscription of 1.05 times. It received bids for 83.71 million shares against 79.78 million shares on offer. In the grey market, CMPDI shares were trading at around ₹180, indicating a premium of ₹8 or 4.65 per cent over the upper price band of ₹170.
 
Meanwhile, the IPOs of Sai Parenteral (₹409 crore), Powerica (₹1,100 crore), and Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (₹440 crore) are set to close for subscription on March 27. The basis of allotment for all three issues is expected to be finalised on March 30, with tentative listings on April 2.
 
As of 12:50 PM on the final day of bidding, Sai Parenteral’s IPO was subscribed 50 per cent, Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar’s issue was subscribed 2.21 times, while Powerica’s IPO saw a weak response at just 5 per cent.

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SME segment activity

Specialty Medicines and Tipco Engineering India are scheduled to list on the BSE SME platform on March 30 and April 1, respectively.
 
Highness Microelectronics will close for subscription on March 27 and is set to list on April 2. Emiac Technologies will remain open for bidding through the week and close on April 8.
 
Vivid Electromech will close for subscription on March 30, with a tentative listing on the NSE SME platform on April 7.

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Topics : IPOs SME IPOs IPO Tracker IPO GMP IPO Calendar IPO activity Markets Stock Market Today

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First Published: Mar 27 2026 | 1:15 PM IST

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