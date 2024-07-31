Ceigall India collects Rs 375 cr from anchor investors ahead of IPO

Founded in 2002, Ceigall India is an infrastructure construction company with experience in undertaking specialised structural work.

Infrastructure company Ceigall India Ltd on Wednesday said it has mobilised Rs 375 crore from anchor investors, a day before its initial share-sale opening for public subscription. ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund (MF), HDFC MF, Axis MF, Bandhan MF, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company Ltd and Max Life Insurance Ltd are among the anchor investors, according to a circular uploaded on BSE's website. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Additionally, Nomura, Integrated Core Strategies(Asia) PTE Ltd, Societe Generale, Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) PTE and Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius have been allocated shares in the anchor round.

As per the circular, the infrastructure company has allotted 93.56 lakh shares to 29 funds at Rs 401 apiece. This aggregates the transaction size to Rs 375.2 crore.

The initial public offering (IPO), with a price band of Rs 380 to Rs 401 per share, will open for subscription on August 1 and conclude on August 5.

The Ludhiana-based company's IPO is a combination of a fresh issue of Rs 684.25 crore and an Offer-For-Sale (OFS) of up to 1.42 crore equity shares worth Rs 568.41 crore, at the upper end of the price band, by the promoters, and individual selling shareholder. This takes the total issue size to Rs 1,252.66 crore.

Promoters and promoter group entities -- Ramneek Sehgal, Ramneek Sehgal and Sons HUF, Avneet Luthra, Mohinder Pal Singh Sehgal, Parmjit Sehgal, Simran Sehgal -- and individual shareholder Kanwaldeep Singh Luthra are divesting their stakes in the public issue.

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used for the purchase of equipment, payment of debt, and a portion will be used for general corporate purposes.

Founded in 2002, Ceigall India is an infrastructure construction company with experience in undertaking specialised structural work such as elevated roads, flyovers, bridges, railway over bridges, tunnels, highways, expressways and runways.

As of June 2024, the company's order book stood at Rs 9,470 crore. Its clientele includes public sector entities like Indian Railway Construction International Ltd, Military Engineer Services and Bihar State Road Development Corporation Ltd.

Half of the issue size has been reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 35 per cent for retail investors and the remaining 15 per cent for non-institutional investors. Further, investors can bid for a minimum of 37 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The company's revenue from operations surged 46.5 per cent to Rs 3,029.35 crore in fiscal 2024 from Rs 2,068.17 crore in fiscal 2023 and profit after tax grew to Rs 304.3 crore from Rs 167.27 crore.

ICICI Securities Ltd, IIFL Securities Ltd and JM Financial Ltd are the book-running lead managers for the IPO. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE.