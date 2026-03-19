Central Mine Planning IPO: Brokerages split on prospects; should you apply?

Central Mine Planning IPO: Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Limited (CMPDI), a state-owned consultancy firm under Coal India, is set to launch its Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Limited (CMPDI), a state-owned consultancy firm under Coal India, is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on Friday, March 20, 2026. The company aims to raise ₹1,842 crore from its maiden public issue comprising an entire offer for sale (OFS) of 107.1 million equity shares.

The company has reserved not more than 50 per cent of the issue for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), not less than 15 per cent for Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs), and not less than 35 per cent for retail investors.

Central Mine Planning IPO GMP

On Thursday, March 19, the unlisted shares of Central Mine Planning were trading almost flat at ₹175, up ₹3 or 1.7 per cent compared to the issue price of ₹172 per share, according to sources tracking unofficial markets.

Central Mine Planning IPO: Here's what the brokerages say

Swastika Investmart - Subscribe

According to Swastika, consistent profit growth with a debt-free balance sheet adds comfort for investors. The IPO is priced at 18.4x P/E, supported by strong earnings growth and high Ebitda margins (42 per cent).

"As a short-to-medium-term tactical play, CMPDI is a 'Subscribe' due to its discounted valuation and debt-free balance sheet," the brokerage said.

However, investors must weigh the immediate risks of its 100 per cent Offer for Sale and its heavy reliance on Coal India for over 90 per cent of its revenue.

Arihant Capital - Neutral

Analysts said, in the medium term, the company is well-positioned to benefit from India’s mandate to enhance energy security through increased domestic coal production and the auctioning of commercial mineral blocks. Its transition toward a "one-stop-shop" consultancy for both coal and non-coal minerals, combined with a capital-light business model, provides a stable foundation for steady cash flow generation.

"However, this growth potential is balanced by a heavy structural dependence on its parent entity and the overarching long-term risks associated with the global energy transition," the brokerage said.

At the upper band of ₹172, the issue is valued at a P/E ratio of 21.65x, based on annualised PAT of FY26 EPS of ₹7.94. Arihant Capital has assigned a 'Neutral' rating for this issue.

Equivision - Apply

CMPDI has demonstrated strong financial performance, with revenue CAGR of 23.2 per cent and operating Ebitda CAGR of 48.2 per cent during FY23-FY25. The company's long-standing association with Coal India and the Ministry of Coal ensures revenue stability, enhances credibility, and provides access to large-scale project opportunities, with 67.1 per cent of FY25 revenue derived from these entities.

"The company is progressively reducing client concentration risk, supported by a diversified client base across government agencies, PSUs, and private players. Revenue from clients other than Coal India Limited and its subsidiaries grew at a robust CAGR of 69.82 per cent during FY23-FY25, while the client base expanded from 38 in FY23 to 76 as of 9M FY26," the brokerage said in its note.

Additionally, a favourable industry outlook supports growth visibility, as coal is expected to remain a key energy source in India until at least FY2035. The company's capabilities in mining consultancy and its infrastructure for exploration of critical minerals, including rare earth elements, position it well to benefit from sustained sector demand.

Here are the key details of the Central Mine Planning IPO:

The three-day subscription window to bid for the CMPDI IPO will close on Tuesday, March 24, 2026. The allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on Wednesday, March 25, 2026. Shares of Central Mine Planning will make their debut on the exchanges, NSE and BSE, tentatively on Monday, March 30, 2026.

The company has set the price band in the range of ₹163 to ₹172, with a lot size of 80 shares. A retail investor would require a minimum investment of ₹13,760 to bid for at least one lot and in multiples thereafter.

Kfin Technologies is the registrar. IDBI Capital Markets & Securities and SBI Capital Markets are the book-running lead managers for the issue.

According to the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), the company will not receive any proceeds from the funds raised through the issue, as the entire offer comprises a sale of shares by promoter Coal India.

Disclaimer: The views or investment tips expressed by the brokerages in this article are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.