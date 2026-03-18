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Home / Markets / IPO / Coal Indias' arm CMPDIL raises ₹470 cr via anchor investors ahead of IPO

Coal Indias' arm CMPDIL raises ₹470 cr via anchor investors ahead of IPO

As per the circular, the state-owned firm allotted 2.73 crore equity shares to 22 funds at ₹172 per piece, aggregating the transaction size to ₹469.74 crore

Sebi, IPO proceeds, QIP proceeds, monitoring agency, primary market, capital markets regulation

Representative image from file.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 18 2026 | 11:12 PM IST

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Central Mine Planning and Design Institute (CMPDIL), an arm of state-owned Coal India, on Wednesday said it has mobilised ₹470 crore from anchor investors, ahead of its initial share-sale opening for public subscription.

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), Nippon India Mutual Fund (MF), Edelweiss MF, ICICI Prudential MF, Baring Private Equity India Fund, General Insurance Corporation of India and Edelweiss Life Insurance Corporation are among the anchor investors, according to a circular uploaded on BSE's website.

Also, Societe Generale, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and BNP Paribas Financial Markets participated in the anchor round.

As per the circular, the state-owned firm allotted 2.73 crore equity shares to 22 funds at ₹172 per piece, aggregating the transaction size to ₹469.74 crore.

 

Of these funds, LIC has been allocated shares to the tune of ₹105 crore.

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CMPDIL's ₹1,842-crore initial public offering (IPO) will open for subscription on March 20 and conclude on March 24.

The price band has been fixed at ₹163 to ₹172 per share, valuing the company at around ₹12,280 crore at the higher end, the company announced.

The issue will be entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of 10.71 crore shares, worth ₹1,842.12 crore at the upper end, by Coal India, with no fresh issue component.

CMPDIL was incorporated in 1975 as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Coal India.

It offers consultancy and support services for the entire spectrum of coal and mineral exploration, as well as mine planning and design services.

Its services also include infrastructure engineering, environmental management, geomatics, specialized technology services, and management systems, primarily for the coal industry and other minerals.

Its revenue from operations was ₹2,103 crore and net profit at ₹667 crore during FY25. The company said that half of the issue size has been reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 35 per cent for retail investors and the remaining 15 per cent for non-institutional buyers.

The state-owned firm will make its stock market debut on March 30.

IDBI Capital Markets and Securities and SBI Capital Markets are the book-running lead managers for the public issue.

Earlier, Bharat Coking Coal (BCCL), another subsidiary of Coal India, came out with its ₹1,071-crore IPO in January.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Coal India IPOs initial public offerings IPOs BS Reads

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First Published: Mar 18 2026 | 11:12 PM IST

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