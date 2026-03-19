Amir Chand Jagdsh Kumar sets IPO price band: Check key dates, size, GMP

Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports), a processor and exporter of basmati rice, will open for public subscription on Tuesday, March 24, 2026. The company has set the price band in the range of ₹201 to ₹212 per share.

The ₹440 crore public issue is an entirely fresh issue of 20.8 million equity shares. There is no offer for sale (OFS) component.

According to the RHP, Amir Chand IPO will remain open for bidding till Friday, March 27, 2026. The basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Monday, March 30, 2026. Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar will make its debut on the exchanges, NSE and BSE, on Thursday, April 2, 2026.

Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar IPO GMP

On Thursday, March 19, the unlisted shares of Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar were trading at ₹218 in the grey market, commanding a premium of ₹6 or 2.8 per cent from the upper end price of ₹212.

Here are the key details of Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar IPO:

Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar IPO lot size

The company has set the lot size for an application at 70 shares. Accordingly, retail investors would require a minimum investment amount of ₹14,840 to bid for one lot of 70 shares at the upper end price.

Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar IPO registrar, lead manager

Kfin Technologies is the registrar for the issue. Emkay Global Financial Services and Keynote Financial Services are the book-running lead managers.

Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar IPO objective

According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company intends to allocate ₹400 crore from the net proceeds for its working capital requirements. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar financial overview

For the six-month period ended September 30, 2025 (H1FY26), Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar reported a revenue from operations of ₹1,021.2 crore and a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹48.65 crore. In FY25, the company's revenue from operations came in at ₹2,001.64 crore, up 29 per cent from ₹1,549.52 crore in the previous fiscal. Its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at 163.65 crore, up 49 per cent from ₹109.66 crore in FY24. The company's PAT doubled to ₹60.8 crore from ₹30.4 crore.