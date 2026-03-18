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Home / Markets / IPO / Powerica, Sai Parenteral IPOs to open next week; GSP Crop subscribed 1.61x

Powerica, Sai Parenteral IPOs to open next week; GSP Crop subscribed 1.61x

Powerica and Sai Parenteral IPOs will open on March 24 amid mixed investor sentiment, while GSP Crop Science's ₹400-crore issue saw 1.61 times subscription

initial public offerings, IPO

The IPO of GSP Crop Science was subscribed 1.61 times on the final day of bidding

BS Reporter
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 18 2026 | 6:40 PM IST

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Powerica, Sai Parenteral IPOs to open next week
 
The primary market pipeline remains active, with Powerica and Sai Parenteral set to open their initial public offerings (IPOs) next week, even as recent issues have seen mixed investor response. Both issues will open for subscription on March 24 and close on March 27. Powerica, an integrated power solutions provider, has set its price band at ₹375–395 per share for its IPO, comprising a ₹700-crore fresh issue and a ₹400-crore OFS by promoter entities. The company manufactures diesel generator sets and has a long-standing association with Cummins India. Meanwhile, Sai Parenteral has fixed a price band of ₹372–392 per share for its ₹409-crore IPO. The Telangana-based company is a pharmaceutical formulations player with a presence in branded generics and contract development and manufacturing (CDMO) services for domestic and global markets.
 
 
GSP Crop Science IPO subscribed 1.61x
 
The IPO of GSP Crop Science was subscribed 1.61 times on the final day of bidding. The issue received bids for 14.36 million equity shares against 8.95 million shares on offer, as per exchange data. The ₹400-crore IPO of GSP Crop, an agrochemical company, comprised a ₹240-crore fresh fundraise.
 
Powerica, Sai Parenteral IPOs to open next week 

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(From left) Ritesh Kumar Agarwal, CFO, Powerica Limited, Bharat Oberai, Chairman, Managing Director, Powerica Limited and Pradeep Omprakash Gupta, Whole Time Director, Powerica Limited Limited during an IPO press conference in Mumbai on Wednesday 18

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The primary market pipeline remains active, with Powerica and Sai Parenteral set to open their initial public offerings (IPOs) next week, even as recent issues have seen mixed investor response.  Both issues will open for subscription on March 24 and close on March 27. Powerica, an integrated power solutions provider, has set its price band at ₹375–395 per share for its IPO comprising a ₹700-crore fresh issue and a ₹400-crore OFS by promoter entities. The company manufactures diesel generator sets and has a long-standing association with Cummins India. Meanwhile, Sai Parenteral has fixed a price band of ₹372–392 per share for its ₹409-crore IPO. The Telangana-based company is a pharmaceutical formulations player with a presence in branded generics and contract development and manufacturing (CDMO) services for domestic and global markets.
 
GSP Crop Science IPO subscribed 1.61x 
The IPO of GSP Crop Science was subscribed 1.61 times on the final day of bidding. The issue received bids for 14.36 million equity shares against 8.95 million shares on offer, as per exchange data. The ₹400-crore IPO of GSP Crop, an agrochemical company, comprised of ₹240 crore fresh fund raise.
 
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First Published: Mar 18 2026 | 6:34 PM IST

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