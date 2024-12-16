Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / Laxmi Dental secures Sebi approval to raise funds by launching IPO

Laxmi Dental secures Sebi approval to raise funds by launching IPO

The proposed IPO is a combination of a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 150 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 12.8 million shares by promoters and other shareholders

IPO

Laxmi Dental filed preliminary IPO papers with Sebi in September. | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2024 | 5:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Dental products company Laxmi Dental Ltd has received Sebi's go-ahead to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO), an update with the markets regulator showed on Monday.

The proposed IPO is a combination of a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 150 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 1.28 crore shares by promoters and other shareholders, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

As a part of the OFS, investor OrbiMed Asia II Mauritius Ltd will offload shares of the IPO-bound company.

Besides, the company may consider raising Rs 30 crore in a pre-IPO placement round. If such placement is completed, the fresh issue size will be reduced.

 

As per the update, Laxmi Dental, which filed preliminary IPO papers with Sebi in September, obtained its observation on December 12.

In Sebi's parlance, obtaining observation means its go-ahead to float the public issue.

More From This Section

LG Electronics, LG India

LG mulls raising India unit valuation to $15 bn from $13 bn ahead of IPO

IPO

Sanathan Textiles IPO to open on Dec 19; sets price band at Rs 305-321

IPO

Transrail Lighting's IPO to open on Dec 19; price band at Rs 410-432

IPO

Eleganz Interiors files draft papers with NSE Emerge to raise funds via IPO

ipo market listing share market

Investors return to IPOs with Rs 2.2 trillion bids across three offerings

Going by the draft papers, proceeds from the fresh issue will be kept aside for investment in subsidiary Bizdent Devices, purchase of new machinery for the company, payment of debt and for general corporate purposes.

Laxmi Dental, an end-to-end integrated dental products company, has a comprehensive portfolio that includes custom-made crowns and bridges, branded dental products such as aligner solutions and paediatric dental products.

Nuvama Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors and SBI Capital Markets are book-running lead managers to the issue.

On the other hand, the regulator returned the IPO document of Anlon Healthcare on December 9. The draft offer document was filed in October, the update showed.

Also Read

IPO

GK Energy files draft IPO papers with Sebi, aims to raise Rs 500 cr

PremiumStock Market, Market

Street Signs: Blow for unlisted trading platforms, LIC boost for REIT mkt

SEBI

Sebi enacts significant changes to disclosure and RPT regulations

Premiumsebi

Market regulator Sebi's new product: MF's efficiency, PMS' control

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has proposed measures to regulate algorithmic (algo) trading by retail investors, introducing new checks and balances for stock brokers and exchanges. Currently, algo trading is dominated by instituti

Sebi mulls guardrails for retail algo trades to address regulatory gaps

Topics : SEBI IPOs initial public offering (IPO)

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 16 2024 | 5:27 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayVishal Mega Mart IPO AllotmentMobikwik IPO Allotment TodaySai Life Sciences IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon