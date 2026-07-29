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Home / Markets / IPO / Juniper Green Energy IPO opens on July 30; analysts rate 'Subscribe'

Juniper Green Energy IPO opens on July 30; analysts rate 'Subscribe'

Juniper Green Energy IPO: Analysts have shared constructive view on the IPO, with a 'Subscribe' rating for the long term.

Juniper Green Energy IPO opens on July 30; analysts rate 'Subscribe'

Juniper Green Energy IPO opens on July 30; analysts rate 'Subscribe'

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2026 | 1:52 PM IST

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Juniper Green Energy IPO review: Renewable energy power comany Juniper Green Energy Ltd's IPO will open for subscription on Thursday (July 30)  and conclude on August 3 (Monday). The company has fixed a price band of ₹214-225 per share.
 
The company's ₹1,800 crore IPO is entirely a fresh issue of up to 8 crore equity shares. There is no OFS option in the company's IPO.

Juniper Green Energy IPO review

Analysts have shared constructing view on Juniper Green Energy IPO, with a 'Subscribe' rating for long-term.
 
SBI Securities noted that the company has a diversified portfolio of operational, under-construction & pipeline projects across multiple states in India. JGEL primarily sells power under longterm PPAs to central and state government-backed entities, including MSEDCL, GUVNL, SECI and SJVN, providing strong revenue visibility. 
 
 
"Assuming average tariff of Rs 3.64/kWh, the total 7,910 MW capacity when operational is expected to deliver revenue potential of  ₹6,000 -  ₹6,500 crore. Hence, considering JGEL’s robust growth prospects, we recommend investors to SUBSCRIBE to the issue for a long-term investment horizon," the brokerage said.

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Beacon Capital Advisors said that the company has delivered robust financial growth, with revenue from operations and Ebitda growing at compound annual growth rates of 35.50 per cent and 36.62 per cent, respectively, between FY24 and FY26. It also maintained strong profitability, reporting an Ebitda margin of 85.99 per cent and an operating Ebitda margin of 84.32 per cent in FY26.
 
The company ranks among the top 10 renewable IPPs in India, with a diversified portfolio of 7,910.20 MW (10,247.06 MWp) across 50 projects as of June 30, 2026, providing strong visibility for long-term capacity and earnings growth, the brokerage added.
 

Juniper Green Energy IPO GMP, lot size 

 
Juniper Green Energy shares are commanding a decent premium in the unlisted market, according to grey market trackers. As of 1:31 PM,Juniper Green Energy shares traded at ₹240 in the grey market, reflecting a premium of ₹15.5 or 6.89 per cent over the upper price band.
 
Investors can bid for a minimum of 66 equity shares and in multiples thereof. As per the details, 50 per cent has been reserved for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), 15 per cent for Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs), and the remaining 35 per cent for retail investors.
 
The equity shares of Juniper Green Energy are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE on or around Aug 6.
 
ICICI Securities Ltd. is the book-running lead manager and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.
 
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Disclaimer: View and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.
     

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First Published: Jul 29 2026 | 1:52 PM IST

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