Home / Markets / IPO / Logiciel Solutions IPO opens on Nov 28; check price band, key dates, GMP

Logiciel Solutions IPO opens on Nov 28; check price band, key dates, GMP

Logiciel Solutions has set the price band for its IPO in the range of ₹183 to ₹193 per equity share

Logiciel Solutions IPO

Logiciel Solutions IPO

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

Logiciel Solutions IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of outsourced software development partner Logiciel Solutions will open for public bidding on Friday, November 28, 2025. The ₹39.9 crore public issue comprises a fresh issue of 1.7 million equity shares worth ₹32.7 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 0.4 million shares worth ₹7.2 crore. Umesh Sharma and Ajay Sharma are the promoters selling shareholders. 
 
According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company has reserved not more than 50 per cent of the issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), not less than 35 per cent for retail investors, and 15 per cent for non-institutional investors (NIIs).  
 

Founded in 2011, Logiciel Solutions is an outsourced software development partner, delivering end-to-end customer technology solutions to startups and enterprises around the world. Its core competencies include Cloud Engineering, AI/ML, UI/UX Design, and Application Development. It offers a comprehensive suite of services tailored to support startups and growing businesses at every stage of their journey.

Here are the key details of Logiciel Solutions IPO:

Logiciel Solutions IPO price band, lot size

Logiciel Solutions has set the price band for its IPO in the range of ₹183 to ₹193 per equity share. The minimum lot size for an application is 600 shares. A retail investor would require a minimum investment amount of ₹231,600, considering the upper price band, to bid for two lots. The minimum investment required for high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) is 347,400 for three lots or 1,800 shares. 

Logiciel Solutions IPO key dates

According to the RHP, the three-day subscription window will, tentatively, close on Tuesday, December 2, 2025. The basis of the allotment of shares is likely to be finalised on Wednesday, December 3, 2025. Shares of Logiciel will be listed on the BSE SME platform, tentatively, on Friday, December 5, 2025.

Logiciel Solutions IPO registrar, lead manager

Maashitla Securities is the registrar of the issue. Fintellectual Corporate Advisors is the sole book-running lead manager of the issue.

Logiciel Solutions IPO objective

According to the RHP, the company proposes to utilise ₹1.86 crore from the net fresh issue proceeds for upgrading physical infrastructure, ₹15.28 crore for investment in human resources and product development, ₹4.17 crore for upgrading IT infrastructure, and ₹2.5 crore for business development and marketing activities. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.  

Logiciel Solutions IPO GMP

Ahead of opening, the unlisted shares of Logiciel Solutions were trading flat at ₹193, the upper end price, according to sources tracking unofficial markets.
 

Topics : Stock Market News IPOs SME IPOs Markets BSE SME BSE

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

