NHAI-backed Raajmarg Infra Investment Trust's IPO to open on Mar 11

State-owned NHAI-sponsored Raajmarg Infra Investment Trust (RIIT) is gearing up to launch its ₹6,000 crore Initial Public Offering (IPO).

The InvIT's maiden public offering will open on March 11 and conclude on March 13, while the bidding for anchor investors will take place on March 10, according to a public announcement on Monday.

The initiative marks an important step in broadening public participation in the National Highway infrastructure growth story.

The public InvIT aims to unlock the monetisation potential of the National Highway assets while creating a high-quality, long-term investment instrument primarily targeting retail and domestic investors.

As per the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), Raajmarg Infra Investment Trust's IPO issue size aggregates up to ₹6,000 crore. This was an increase from ₹5,700 crore planned at the time of filing draft papers in January.

Earlier, NHAI had incorporated Raajmarg Infra Investment Managers Pvt. Ltd. (RIIMPL) as the investment manager for the Raajmarg Infra Investment Trust.

RIIMPL is a collaborative venture with equity participation from leading banks and financial institutions, including State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, NaBFID, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finserv Ventures, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, IDBI Bank, IndusInd Bank, and Yes Bank.