Monday, March 02, 2026 | 04:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / NHAI-backed Raajmarg Infra Investment Trust's IPO to open on Mar 11

NHAI-backed Raajmarg Infra Investment Trust's IPO to open on Mar 11

The initiative marks an important step in broadening public participation in the National Highway infrastructure growth story

initial public offerings, IPO

Representative image from file.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 02 2026 | 4:50 PM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Listen to This Article

State-owned NHAI-sponsored Raajmarg Infra Investment Trust (RIIT) is gearing up to launch its ₹6,000 crore Initial Public Offering (IPO).

The InvIT's maiden public offering will open on March 11 and conclude on March 13, while the bidding for anchor investors will take place on March 10, according to a public announcement on Monday.

The initiative marks an important step in broadening public participation in the National Highway infrastructure growth story.

The public InvIT aims to unlock the monetisation potential of the National Highway assets while creating a high-quality, long-term investment instrument primarily targeting retail and domestic investors.

As per the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), Raajmarg Infra Investment Trust's IPO issue size aggregates up to ₹6,000 crore. This was an increase from ₹5,700 crore planned at the time of filing draft papers in January.

 

Earlier, NHAI had incorporated Raajmarg Infra Investment Managers Pvt. Ltd. (RIIMPL) as the investment manager for the Raajmarg Infra Investment Trust.

RIIMPL is a collaborative venture with equity participation from leading banks and financial institutions, including State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, NaBFID, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finserv Ventures, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, IDBI Bank, IndusInd Bank, and Yes Bank.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

ipo market listing share market

Omnitech Engineering IPO allotment today; here's how to check status, GMP

Sebi, IPO proceeds, QIP proceeds, monitoring agency, primary market, capital markets regulation

IIFCL gets Cabinet approval for IPO, MD says listing likely in FY27

ipo market listing share market

IPO Calendar: 9 listings lined up; Clean Max, PNGS Reva Diamond in focus

PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO allotment

PNGS Reva Diamond IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

Sebi, IPO proceeds, QIP proceeds, monitoring agency, primary market, capital markets regulation

Acetech E-Commerce IPO opens Feb 27: Check price band, size, key dates

Topics : IPOs initial public offerings IPOs Market news

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 02 2026 | 4:49 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEAyatollah Ali Khamenei KilledStocks to Watch TodayStock Market HolidayApple Watch Ultra 4MWC 2026Gold-Silver Price TodayCBSE Postponed Board ExamHoli Holiday 2026Personal Finance