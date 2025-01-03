NSE leads Asia in IPOs with 268 listings in 2024 across mainboard, SME

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has recorded the highest number of initial public offerings (IPOs) in Asia in calendar year 2024, with a total of 268 listings across the mainboard and the small and medium enterprise (SME) platform, the exchange stated on Friday.
In CY24, the exchange recorded 90 successful listings on the mainboard, while 178 SMEs made their debut on NSE’s Emerge, cumulatively raising Rs 1.67 trillion during the period.
The heightened primary market activity in terms of fund-raising was also due to Hyundai Motor India’s IPO, which was the largest in India and the second-largest globally, with a $3.3 billion fund-raise.
Globally, there were a total of 1,145 IPOs in CY24, compared to 1,271 in the previous calendar year.
“The data suggests that NSE alone has conducted more IPOs than other top exchanges in Asia, including Japan’s (Japan Exchange Group), Hong Kong’s (Hong Kong Stock Exchange), and China’s (Shanghai Stock Exchange) combined,” said Sriram Krishnan, chief business development officer, NSE.
As per the data shared by the exchange, NASDAQ and NYSE saw fund-raises to the tune of $16.5 billion and $15.9 billion, respectively. The corresponding figures for the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and Shanghai Stock Exchange stood at $10.4 billion and $8.8 billion.
NSE tops Asian exchanges in number of IPOs
|Country
|Exchange
|No. of IPOs
|Country
|Exchange
|Total Amount Raised ($bn)
|India
|NSE
|268*
|India
|NSE
|19.5*
|Japan
|Japan Exchange Group (Combination of six exchanges)
|93
|USA
|NASDAQ
|16.5
|Hong Kong
|Hong Kong Stock Exchange
|66
|USA
|NYSE
|15.9
|China
|Shanghai Stock Exchange
|101
|Hong Kong
|Hong Kong Stock Exchange
|10.4
|China
|Shanghai Stock Exchange
|8.8
|*includes SMEs
|*Based on RBI reference rate of 85.62 for USD-INR as on 31.12.2024
|Source: NSE Statement