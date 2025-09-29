Monday, September 29, 2025 | 10:39 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Om Freight IPO opens today: Check price band, GMP, key dates, objective

Om Freight IPO opens today: Check price band, GMP, key dates, objective

Om Freight Forwarders has set the price band for its IPO in the range of ₹128 to ₹135, with a lot size of 111 shares

initial public offering, IPO

initial public offering, IPO

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 10:12 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Om Freight Forwarders IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of third-generation logistics company Om Freight Forwarders opens for public subscription today, September 29, 2025. The company aims to raise ₹122.31 crore through a combination of fresh issue of 1.8 million equity shares amounting to ₹24.44 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 7.3 million equity shares amounting to ₹97.88 crore. 
 
Rahul Jagannath Joshi, Harmesh Rahul Joshi, and Kamesh Rahul Joshi are the promoter selling shareholders. 
 
The company has reserved not more than 50 per cent of the issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 35 per cent for retail investors and 15 per cent for non-institutional investors (NIIs).
 

Om Freight Forwarders IPO price band, lot size

The company has set the price band in the range of ₹128 to ₹135, with a lot size of 111 shares. A retail investor would require a minimum investment amount of ₹14,985 to bid to at least one lot at the upper end price. 

Om Freight Forwarders IPO key dates

The public issue will close for public subscription on Friday, October 3, 2025. The allotment for the Om Freight Forwarders shares is expected to be finalised on Monday, October 6, 2025. The shares will list on the exchanges, NSE and BSE, on Wednesday, October 8, 2025.   ALSO READ: Fabtech Tech IPO opens today: Check price band, GMP, dates, other details

Om Freight Forwarders IPO registrar, book manager

Bigshare Services is the registrar of the issue. Smart Horizon Capital Advisors is the sole book-running lead manager. 

Om Freight Forwarders IPO objective

According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company plans to utilise ₹17.1 crore from the net fresh issue proceeds for funding the working capital requirements of the company related to the acquisition of 
commercial vehicle and heavy equipment. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.  

Om Freight Forwarders IPO GMP

Ahead of opening, the unlisted shares of Om Freight Forwarders were trading at ₹146, up ₹11 or 8.15 per cent from ₹135, the upper end of the issue price.

About Om Freight Forwarders

Incorporated in 1995, Om Freight Forwarders is a third-generation logistics company based in Mumbai, India. With over four decades of expertise, it operates across five contitents, serving over 700 locations. It offers international freight forwarding, customs clearance, vessel agency, transporation, warehousing, and distribution services. In the financial year 2024-25 (FY25), the company managed total cargo volumes of 66.86 million metric tons (MMTS). 
 
Om Freight operates through 28 branches in India and extensive international reach, covering more than 800 destinations through strategic partnerships with global logistics provider. Currently, it owns 135 commercial vehicles and equipment, including cranes, forklifts, trailers, payloaders, tippers, and vessels and has 22 logistic partners. 

