Orient Technologies files draft papers with Sebi to raise capital via IPO

Over the years, the company has developed deep expertise in creating products and solutions for specialised disciplines across IT Infrastructure, IT Enabled Services (IteS), and Cloud and Data Management Services

Information technology (IT) solutions provider Orient Technologies Ltd has filed preliminary papers with Sebi to raise funds through an Initial Public Offering (IPO).

The initial share-sale is a combination of a fresh issue of Rs 120 crore and an Offer For Sale of up to 46 lakh equity shares by promoters, according to the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) filed on Tuesday.

Those offloading shares in the OFS are -- Ajay Baliram Sawant, Umesh Navnitlal Shah, Ujwal Arvind Mhatre, and Jayesh Manharlal Shah.

Proceeds from the fresh issue to the tune of Rs 79.65 crore will be used for funding capital expenditure requirements, Rs 10.35 crore for the acquisition of office premises at Navi Mumbai, and a portion will also be used for general corporate purposes.

As of December 31, 2023, Orient Technologies has a diverse clientele spanning both public and private sectors, including industries like Banking, Financial Services, Insurance (BFSI), Information Technology (IT) & ITeS, healthcare, and pharmaceuticals, among others.

It has clients such as Coal India, Mazagon Dock, D'Dcor, Jyothy Labs, ACG, Integreon, Bluechip, Tradebulls. The company primarily operates in India and has sales and services offices in cities across the country including Navi Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, New Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai.

Additionally, it has a branch office in Singapore. For fiscal 202223, the company's revenue from operations increased to Rs 535.10 crore from Rs 467.44 crore in fiscal 202122 and profit after tax rose to Rs 38.30 crore in fiscal 2023 from Rs 33.49 crore in the preceding financial year.

Elara Capital (India) Private Ltd is the sole book-running lead manager for the IPO. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE.