Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / Oswal Pumps files IPO papers with Sebi to raise Rs 1k cr via fresh issue

Oswal Pumps files IPO papers with Sebi to raise Rs 1k cr via fresh issue

The company may consider raising up to Rs 200 crore in a pre-IPO placement. If such placement is completed, the fresh issue size will be reduced

ipo market listing share market

IIFL Securities, Axis Capital, CLSA India, JM Financial and Nuvama Wealth Management are the book-running lead managers to the issue.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2024 | 8:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Haryana-based Oswal Pumps has filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO).
The IPO is a combination of fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 1,000 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 1.13 crore equity shares by promoter Vivek Gupta, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed on Tuesday.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The company may consider raising up to Rs 200 crore in a pre-IPO placement. If such placement is completed, the fresh issue size will be reduced.
Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used for funding certain capital expenditures of the company; investment in wholly-owned subsidiary, Oswal Solar in the form of debt or equity, setting up new manufacturing units at Karnal, Haryana, payment of debt, and for general corporate purposes.
 
Oswal Pumps commenced its operations in 2003 by manufacturing low-speed monoblock pumps and over the years, it expanded its operations to manufacture grid-connected high-speed monoblock pumps, grid-connected submersible pumps, and electric motors.
The company manufactures solar-powered and grid-connected submersible and monoblock pumps, electric motors comprising induction and submersible motors as well as solar modules, and sells under the 'Oswal' brand.

More From This Section

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

BSE defers IT services firm Trafiksol's IPO after investors' concern

ipo market listing share market

Arkade Developers IPO gets subscribed 16.20 times on Day 2 of bidding

ipo market listing share market

Northern Arc Capital IPO got subscribed 9.98 times on Day 2 of offer

solar energy, solar, solar panel

PMEA Solar submits papers to Sebi for Rs 600 cr IPO; 11.2 mn shares on sale

Bajaj Housing Finance (BHF) made a robust trading debut on Monday, skyrocketing 2.4 times and adding Rs 79,000 crore to its market value.

Bajaj Housing Finance surges 2.4x on debut, adds Rs 79K cr in market value

It has an extensive network of distributors, increasing from 473 as of March 31, 2022, to 636 as at March-end this year.
Oswal Pumps compares itself with listed peers such as Kirloskar Brothers Ltd, Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd, WPIL Ltd, KSB Ltd, and Roto Pumps Ltd.
Oswal Pumps' revenue from operations increased by 97 per cent to Rs 758.6 crore in fiscal 2024 from Rs 385 crore in the preceding year and profit after tax rose to Rs 97.66 crore from Rs 34.20 crore.
IIFL Securities, Axis Capital, CLSA India, JM Financial and Nuvama Wealth Management are the book-running lead managers to the issue.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

ipo market listing share market

Quality Power files draft papers with Sebi to raise funds via IPO

IPO

Upcoming IPO: Quadrant Future Tek gets Sebi nod for Rs 275-cr IPO; details

initial public offerings

Arkade Developers IPO: 67% GMP, 10.8x subscription; should you bid?

Northern Arc capital IPO

Northern Arc Capital IPO Day 2: Subscription soars, GMP up 67%; bid or not?

Bajaj Housing Finance (Photo: X/@NSEIndia)

Bajaj Housing Finance IPO doubles money on listing; book profit or hold?

Topics : Stock Market IPOs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 18 2024 | 8:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJ-K elections LIVEUS Elections 2024Tolins TyresStocks to Buy TodayNorthern Arc Capital IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon