Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / Power producer Continuum Green Energy files for Rs 3,650 crore IPO

Power producer Continuum Green Energy files for Rs 3,650 crore IPO

The government is aiming to add at least 500 giga watts of clean energy by 2030 to reduce carbon emissions

IPO

Continuum Green Energy will issue fresh shares worth Rs 1,250 crore while existing stakeholders will sell stock worth Rs 2,400 crore. | Photo: Shutterstock

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2024 | 11:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian power producer Continuum Green Energy filed for an initial public offering worth Rs 3,650 crore ($430.26 million) on Monday, as it looks to cash in on the country's growing clean energy needs.

Why it's important

The renewable energy sector is rapidly expanding in India, where most power demand is still met with coal.

The government is aiming to add at least 500 giga watts of clean energy by 2030 to reduce carbon emissions and large power producers are making pledges to expand their green energy capacities.

Companies such as NTPC Green Energy and Waaree Energies have made successful debuts on Indian exchanges amid growing investor bets clean energy will be the buzzword for the near future.

 

Context

More From This Section

Flipkart

Flipkart plans IPO within 12-15 months, prepares to shift base to India

stock market, Indian stock market, National stock exchange, NSE

Investors demand Sebi's green light for NSE IPO in Delhi High Court plea

IPO rush, market

Year-end rush: Market recovery from recent lows sets IPO Street abuzz again

LG Electronics

LG India files DRHP with Sebi to raise Rs 15,000 crore through IPO

ipo market listing share market

LG Electronics India files for IPO; South Korean parent to sell 15% stake

There were a flurry of high profile listings in 2024 such as Hyundai Motor India and SoftBank-backed Swiggy, as the country's markets have remained buoyant.

Before succumbing to a double whammy of foreign fund exodus and dull corporate earnings, India's benchmark Nifty 50 index had hit multiple record highs throughout the year.

About 298 companies listed on the Indian bourses have raised $16.65 billion this year, as per data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence - more than double the amount raised in 2023.

By the numbers

Continuum Green Energy will issue fresh shares worth Rs 1,250 crore while existing stakeholders will sell stock worth Rs 2,400 crore, its draft prospectus showed.

The company's annual restated consolidated net losses for the fiscal year ended March 2024 widened year-on-year to Rs 598 crore from Rs 367 crore.

Over the same period, its annual revenue jumped over 33 per cent to Rs 1,295 crore.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Daewoo targets Rs 500 cr revenue by FY27, plans to launch over 100 products

Daewoo targets Rs 500 cr revenue by FY27, plans to launch over 100 products

Ameera Shah

Metropolis Healthcare adds Core strength to specialty cancer diagnostics

PM Modi in Rajasthan

Rising Rajasthan Summit: PM Modi highlights India's growth, opportunities

Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Sanjay Malhotra (File Photo: PTI)

Fuelling growth, taming inflation to top Sanjay Malhotra's agenda at RBI

UPSC

UPSC declares result of civil services main examination at upsc.gov.in

Topics : power producers IPOs initial public offering (IPO)

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 09 2024 | 11:25 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEDelhi School Bomb Threat LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayStocks to BuyGold-Silver Price TodayNisus Finance IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon