Wednesday, January 21, 2026 | 06:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / Shadowfax IPO sees nearly 60% subscription on second day

Shadowfax IPO sees nearly 60% subscription on second day

The ₹1,907 crore IPO of logistics provider Shadowfax Technologies was subscribed nearly 60 per cent on day two, as the company looks to raise fresh capital and seeks a valuation of over ₹7,100 crore

initial public offerings, IPO

Shadowfax is seeking a valuation of ₹7,169 crore through the issue

BS Reporter
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 21 2026 | 6:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The initial public offering (IPO) of logistics provider Shadowfax Technologies was subscribed nearly 60 per cent on Wednesday, a day before its close.
 
How much demand did the Shadowfax IPO see on day two? 
The company’s ₹1,907 crore IPO comprises a fresh fundraise of ₹1,000 crore. Shadowfax is seeking a valuation of ₹7,169 crore through the issue.
 
What are Shadowfax Technologies’ recent financials? 
During the first half of FY26 (H1FY26), the company clocked a net profit of ₹21 crore on revenues of ₹1,806 crore. 
Amagi slips on debut 

Also Read

Nithin Kamath

Zerodha's Kamath warns of risks as margin trading loan book surges

Stock Market LIVE, January 21, 2026

Stock Market Close: Sensex slips 271 pts; Nifty at 25,158; bank, consumer durable stocks decline

Nifty 50 tests 200-DMA on charts: Analysts caution against likely further fall on the NSE benchmark index.

Nifty tests 200-DMA; on track for worst January show in a decade

Stock Market LIVE, January 20, 2026

Stock Market Close: Sensex slumps 1,066 pts; Nifty at 25,233 amid selling across sectors

PTC India Financial Services share price fell on January 21, 2026

PTC India Financial falls over 7% to 10-month low following Q3 results

Shares of Amagi Media Labs ended 3.6 per cent below their issue price during their trading debut on Wednesday. Shares closed at ₹348, valuing the firm at ₹7,529 crore. Amagi’s ₹1,789-crore IPO was subscribed nearly 30x. The company is engaged in cloud-based broadcast and connected TV technology. 
India mcap slips below $5 trillion 
 
The market capitalisation of all domestically-listed companies slipped below the $5-trillion mark for the first time since May 9, 2025. The slide in the markets coupled with the slump in the rupee has seen shaved off $342 billion from India’s market value so far this year. As per BSE data, the total mcap currently stands at ₹454 trillion ($4.95 trillion). From the recent peak of ₹481 trillion on January 2, the mcap is down ₹27 trillion.
   

More From This Section

initial public offerings, IPO

Offer for sale-heavy market listings unlock fresh money for luxury realtypremium

PhonePe

Walmart-backed payments major PhonePe gets Sebi approval for IPO

initial public offering, IPO, IPO Market

Property developer K Raheja weighs IPO that could raise up to $700 million

Advanta Enterprises

Agricultural solutions firm Advanta Enterprises files IPO papers with Sebi

initial public offering, IPO

Knack Packaging, Shivalaya among 4 companies get Sebi clearance for IPOs

Topics : Shadowfax IPO India Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 21 2026 | 5:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayWEF 2026 Day 3Gold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayDelhi Air Pollution CaseTata Communication Q3 FY26 ResultsJEE Main 2026 ExamPersonal Finance